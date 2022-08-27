Recap: Loudoun fall short to Tulsa in 2-1 loss

The only thing one could say about Loudoun United’s opponent Saturday night is that they would be desperate to win on their home field. And while FC Tulsa held control of portions of the game, it was an almost freak occurence that gave them a 2-1 win over Loudoun, extending their playoff hopes in front of 4,359 at ONEOK Field.

The only starting lineup change from Ryan Martin’s side that won 3-1 against Atlanta United 2 last week was the return of Kristian Fletcher. Jeremy Garay, Jacob Greene and Gaoussou Samaké started from D.C. United, and Hayden Sargis was on the bench. Academy player Ignacio Alem was also on the bench and Academy alums Dane Jacomen and Jean-Christophe Koffi were included as well.

Early on Loudoun had a couple of threatening chances, the second of which was a Skage Simonsen shot from distance:

Meanwhile, Samaké helped out on the back end for Loudoun:

15' | An UNREAL block from Samaké to keep it level!



0 - 0 | #TULvLDN pic.twitter.com/z1H6AyiYxz — Loudoun United FC (@LoudounUnitedFC) August 28, 2022

Fletcher scored his third goal in his last three games:

And seconds later, gave up a killer goal by Machuca:

Luis Zamudio kept the first half even:

We got your Save of the Week nominee right here, @USLChampionship pic.twitter.com/1oVsjAE2YV — Loudoun United FC (@LoudounUnitedFC) August 28, 2022

And carried it over to the second half:

Dario Suarez found himself the beneficiary of a lucky bounce to separate Tulsa:

Loudoun (6-16-3, 21 pts) stay on the road, playing at Memphis 901 FC next Wednesday, August 31 at 8:00 pm.

Highlights will be added when they are available.

Box Score

USL Championship Regular Season - Game 25

FC Tulsa 2 (Machuca 38, Suarez 79)

Loudoun United FC 1 (Fletcher 37)

Lineups:

Tulsa (4231): Austin Wormell; Sean McFarlane, Bradley Bourgeois (C), Adrian Diz Pe, Gabi Torres; Kembo Kibato, Peter Cuic (Eric Bird 75); Marcus Epps (Noah Powder 67), Rodrigo Da Costa, Dario Suarez; Machuca (Johnny Fenwick 86)

Loudoun (4231): Luis Zamudio; Jacob Greene (Hayden Sargis 85), Jalen Robinson (C), Carson Vom Steeg, Gaoussou Samaké; Jeremy Garay (Jean-Christophe Koffi 72), Nicky Downs; Abdoul Zanne (Zoumana Diarra 45), Skage Simonsen (Houssou Landry 45), Kristian Fletcher (Hassan Aqboub 60); Tyler Freeman

Bookings:

Tulsa - None

Loudoun - None