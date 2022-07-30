Following the joint-worst loss in its short team history, Loudoun United turn around and come back to Segra Field on something called D.C. United night, where the team will be touting the numerous players who signed Loudoun deals before moving up to the first team.

While D.C. United has been dealing with their issues, Wednesday’s loss extended their losing streak to three and their winless streak to five. They’ve given up three goals in both games to their California-based opposition and host an expansion side in Monterey Bay FC, the first of two more games against California sides (LA Galaxy II comes to Segra next week), so some good performances would be appreciated!

Key player concept: Bouncing back and waking up

As bad as Wednesday night’s scoreline was, and it was pretty bad, the thing that presumably will get under Ryan Martin’s skin was the sluggish play of his side, who was out of sorts for most of the first half (when the bleeding was heaviest, conceding 15 shots to their 3), turning the ball over easily on the press, losing coverage and not providing anything on the counter. Such as it is, they’ll know where they are and how the field plays, so they’ll have that, but turning in a better effort immediately is a must.

Location: Segra Field (Leesburg, VA)

Kickoff time: 7:30 pm Eastern

Projected Loudoun starting 11/who D.C. United is loaning: The trio of Jeremy Garay, Jacob Greene, and Hayden Sargis return for tonight’s game joined by Gaoussou Samaké (it remains to be seen what this decision does for tomorrow’s D.C. game). Joe Rice started Wednesday and has a well-deserved night off, replaced by Dane Jacomen, while Abdoul Zanne and Carson Vom Steeg are back while Tyler Freeman and Grant Lillard are not.

Starters: Luis Zamudio; Greene, Jalen Robinson, Vom Steeg, Samaké; Nicky Downs, Garay; Zoumana Diarra, Skage Simonsen, Kristian Fletcher; Abdoul Zanne

Bench: Jacomen, Matai Akinmboni, Sargis, Isaac Espinal, Azaad Liadi, Gavin Turner, Ignacio Alem

Key Monterey player/former D.C. players: Simon Dawkins

Not necessarily a ‘former D.C. player’ but MLS nerds will recognize Frank Yallop and Ramiro Corrales as part of Monterey’s technical staff. Hunter Gorskie spent the latter half of 2019 with Loudoun and Hugh Roberts a veteran of the Richmond Kickers and Charlotte Independence, among others. The team will be missing its leading goalscorer Chase Boone and its chance creator James Murphy and will need chances from the former Quake, or whoever can steal something for the Crisp and Kelp.

Referee: Matt Thompson

Available Streaming: ESPN+ (click to subscribe to ESPN+, and your friends at B&RU get a little bit of cash!)

What are you drinking?: Segra water and/or cold brew during, Other Half after.

This is the place for all your pre-game, in-game, and post-game discussions.

(Black and Red United has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Black and Red United and SB Nation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our guiding principles.)