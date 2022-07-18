Reports: D.C. United to acquire Miguel Berry in trade

Monday morning news came out via Tom Bogert that D.C. United was acquiring forward Miguel Berry from the Columbus Crew, with Thomas Floyd later reporting the Black-and-Red would send $225,000 to the Crew for the 24-year-old (Massive Report has since confirmed the terms, among others).

Berry was selected 7th by the Crew in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft and while he did not appear in any matches for the Crew, he was loaned to the San Diego Loyal of the USL Championship where (next to Jon Kempin) his scored 6 goals over 14 appearances and two years with the club, before being recalled in July 2021, where he scored eight goals in 18 regular season games with the Crew. Berry scored two goals across 16 2022 appearances before being overtaken by players such as Jacen Russell and later Cucho Hernandez.

It remains to be seen how many (if any) years Berry has left on his current MLS contract, which pays him $120,000 base salary now, though it appears that (according to Jeff Carlisle) current D.C. and former Crew forward Ola Kamara will not be moved before his contract expires at the end of this season.

We’ll update with any additional information as it is received.