D.C. United to host 27th edition of the MLS All-Star Game on July 19, 2023

It’s official. The MLS All-Star Game is coming to the District!

The District#MLSAllStar is headed to the nation’s capital in 2023. pic.twitter.com/ECMcYqaKcA — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 23, 2022

D.C. United will host the match on July 19, 2023, and a preceding week full of events. D.C. United last hosted the MLS All-Star Game in 2004 at RFK Stadium (previously, the club hosted the match in 2002).

Dave Johnson, the “voice” of D.C. United gave a heartfelt welcome address and introduced MLS Commissioner Don Garber during today’s star-studded gathering at Audi Field.

Commissioner Garber officially announced the match, saying, “It’s a great honor to have our All-Star Game here...It’s not just about bringing out the best players but about doing things in the community that will lead to a legacy for our club and our community, and how we can give back with one of our premier events.”

Danita Johnson, D.C. United’s President of Business Operations, echoed Commissioner Garber, saying, “Our club’s mission is to grow the game of soccer on and off the field, making the sport accessible to the community. Ultimately, we view All-Star as a way to bring our community closer.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser reflected on one of the last pieces of legislation she voted on as a council member, Audi Field. She said, “We had a wonderful conversation about why the world’s sport deserved a permanent home here in D.C.,” Mayor Bowser continued, saying, “We do big events here, and we celebrate sports here... I am very happy for what the investment here means for our neighborhoods.”

Also in attendance were past D.C. United players Jaime Moreno, Ben Olsen, Alecko Eskandarian, and Ryan Nielsen.

Fans worldwide will be able to watch via Apple TV as the new MLS x Apple partnership kicks off at the start of the 2023 season. D.C. United 2023 season ticket holders will receive priority pre-sale access to tickets.

Congratulations D.C. United and Washington, DC!