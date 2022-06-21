Fantasy Focus: They see me Roldan

Phila-DC set the pace this round with a score of 131 points.

Meanwhile, BL4CKnRED still sits atop the league, nudging the overall lead to 92 points.

Positional Leaders

Goalkeepers

Stefan Frei kept a clean sheet on his way to 12 points, leading the goalkeepers. Behind him was a trio of players on 9 points — Rocco Rios Novo (ATL, $4.9) and Cody Cropper (VAN, $4.9), who each had a clean sheet, and Dorde Petrovic (NE, $7.1). D.C.’s Rafael Romo ($5.5) scored 6 points.

Defenders

Seattle’s Alex Roldan ($6.3) led all defenders and all players with 18 points on a goal and a clean sheet, just ahead of teammate Xavier Arreaga ($8.6) who kept two clean sheets (one of which coming because he was subbed off before Seattle conceded) for 17 points. Marcelo Silva (RSL, $8.2) rounded out the top three with a goal, a clean sheet, and 14 points. The DCU defense was led by Andy Najar ($7.1) with 7 points; followed by Julian Gressel ($9.9) with 6; the trio of Brad Smith ($6.2), Steven Birnbaum ($6.0), and Donovan Pines ($4.9) with 2; and Antonio Alfaro ($4.0) with 1.

Midfielders

Nicolas Lodeiro (SEA, $10.1) scored a goal on the way to 17 points, leading the midfield. Behind him were Carles Gil (NE, $14.5), who scored 16 points on a goal and an assist, and Mauricio Pereyra (ORL, $10.7), who had two assists and 14 points. The United midfield featured Chris Durkin ($5.4) with 5 points, Sofiane Djeffal ($5.4) and Drew Skundrich ($4.0) with 3, and Russell Canouse ($5.7) with 1.

Forwards

Four players tied for the positional lead with 14 points — Gustavo Bou (NE, $9.3), Jefferson Savarino (RSL, $9.0) and Luiz Araujo (ATL, $9.3) each had a goal and an assist, and Ercan Kara (ORL, $8.5) scored two goals. The D.C. forwards were Ola Kamara ($7.2) with 3 points, Taxi Fountas ($10.3) with 2, and the trio of Michael Estrada ($8.0), Nigel Robertha ($5.0), and Kimarni Smith ($4.0) with 1.

Looking Ahead

Normal service resumes this round, as everyone plays once, and games will start on Friday. I’m keeping Stefan Frei in at goal at home vs. Kansas City, and Dave Romney (NSH, $7.9) in defense at DCU. Emanuel Reynoso (MIN, $11.0) looks good in midfield at Miami, and Raul Ruidiaz (SEA, $10.0) is a good option at forward.