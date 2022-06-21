 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tuesday Freedom Kicks: D.C. United Local Business Recognition Program, party tonight at The Brig, Megan Rapinoe’s red card, and more

It was a roller coaster of a weekend, but here we are!

By SarahKallassy
/ new
NWSL: Angel City FC at OL Reign Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

We’re back to the regular MLS season, NWSL is on a short break, and Loudoun United came up big on Saturday night (unfortunately, D.C. United did not).

Over the weekend, we commemorated Juneteenth and reflected on how much work is left to do toward achieving true equality. While the day has passed this year, it isn’t too late to educate ourselves on the importance of Juneteenth.

D.C. United shared a special interview with Donovan Pines and his father, Dr. Darryll J. Pines, as they discussed the holiday's significance.

D.C. United has established a local business recognition program that will provide over $15,000 in advertising to local Black-owned businesses.

The eight businesses being recognized are:

Check these amazing businesses out!

Tonight, D.C. United will host a “One Month ‘Til The Match” Party for Black-and-Red and Bayern Munich supporters. The party will kick off at 5 pm ET at The Brig German Beer Garden in DC.

Next Matches

D.C. United will face Nashville SC at home on Saturday, June 25. This match is an early one, starting at 5 PM ET.

Loudoun United hit the road to play Orange County SC on Saturday, June 25 at 8 PM ET.

Washington Spirit return to action on Sunday, July 3. The Spirit will travel to face San Diego Wave at 5 PM ET.

I leave you with this video of Megan Rapinoe getting the first red card of her career:

