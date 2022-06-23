Title IX turns 50, D.C. United makes roster moves, and more: Freedom Kicks for June 23, 2022

Today is June 23, 2022, and 50 years ago today, an important piece of legislation was signed into law. That law was Title IX, and it has been one of the most pivotal laws in our nation’s history. We begin with a couple of articles that highlight the importance of Title IX on sports and, more specifically, soccer.

50 years of Title IX: How college soccer fueled the USWNT engine - SSFC

Yours truly takes a deep dive on how the USWNT has been a primary beneficiary of Title IX’s success, with college soccer programs forming the foundation for a powerhouse.

On Title IX’s 50th anniversary: How it changed the landscape for women’s football - All For XI

Our friends at All For XI expand their focus to women’s soccer at large, with the United States collegiate soccer system serving as a foundation for dozens of women’s national teams around the world.

D.C. United ships out Edison Flores, acquires winger Martín Rodríguez - Washington Post

A few things happened in the world of D.C. United yesterday. First, Edison Flores is off to Atlas, with the money recouped being reportedly “less than 10 percent” of the team’s investment in the Peruvian DP. Reinforcements are also on the way, as Chilean winger Martin Rodriguez. He will join the team when the transfer window opens on July 7th on a TAM deal.

A potential DP acquisition is no more, as Sonny Kittel is staying with Hamburg. Hamburg says they convinced him to stay, but D.C. United apparently has a different story:

Club source tells me that Kittel failed his DCU medical, so no deal. https://t.co/vM8s6IbpyP — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) June 22, 2022

Barcelona forward Jennifer Hermoso joins Pachuca on free transfer - ESPNFC

Jenni Hermoso is leaving FC Barcelona for Pachuca. That’s a huge deal for both Pachuca and Liga MX, and Barca, who lose a long-time club legend.

Bay Area NWSL expansion group : ‘If we can change the game, we’ll change the world’ - The Athletic

A strong group of ladies are looking to bring NWSL to the Bay Area. They talk about how they hope to achieve that goal.

The USMNTers moving this transfer window: Five Americans who will likely find new homes this summer - ESPNFC

Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Gaga Slonina, Reggie Cannon, and Gianluca Busio are the 5 USMNT players that ESPN thinks will likely find new clubs this summer.

Euro 2022: All you need to know about tournament in England - BBC

Everything you need to know about the upcoming Euro 2022 that’s set to take place in England.

Baroness Campbell admits England could be playing at bigger venues at Euro 2022 - The Guardian

England is playing a few group stage matches in stadiums that are around 30K after the opener at Old Trafford. FA officials admit that they could have aimed higher as tickets are in high demand.

Diego Maradona death: Eight doctors, nurses to be tried for homicide in Argentina - ESPNFC

Eight people who managed the care of Diego Maradona will face homicide charges in Argentina over his death last year.

And finally, gotta leave you with the greatest Twitter slaying in a while...

Happy Thursday!