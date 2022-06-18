Reports: D.C. United make offer for winger Martin Rodriguez

Following several days where Chilean media had reported an MLS side was interested in him, now comes word from Turkey that D.C. United has apparently agreed to a release clause for Martin Rodriguez, a 27-year-old for Altay SK. The rumored $330,000 clause was triggered upon the relegation of Altay to the Turkish Second Division. Chilean press notes that Colo Colo (where Rodriguez has spent two different stints) are interested in bringing him back, but that D.C.’s offer is apparently higher than El Cacique’s current one, and Rodriguez dismissed rumors of returning to the club earlier in the week.

Rodriguez plays primarily as a left-winger with a dominant right foot, and aside from his time in Turkey and Chile, the bulk of his playing career has been in Mexico, appearing with sides like Cruz Azul, Pumas and Mazatlan (Rodriguez came to the latter shortly after current D.C. player Edison Flores left in 2019). Rodriguez scored three goals and an assist in 29 games with Altay, and has nine goals and 16 assists over 99 Liga MX games. In addition, Rodriguez has also appeared for the Chilean national team 12 times, though his last appearances were during Qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup. It remains to be seen if this signing is along with or separate from D.C.’s interest in Hamburg midfielder Sonny Kittel, though a German report has Kittel in America, presumably to go through his medical and finalize contract terms.

Rodriguez’ sizzle reel ahoy: