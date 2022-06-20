Loudoun win, DC/Spirit lose & more: Freedom Kicks for 6/20/22

Hey there, hope you managed to get outside, it was damned nice out.

Recaps of D.C. United’s 1-0 loss to the Chicago Fire by us and WaPo. Hot Time in Old Town with the other end.

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s 2-2 draw with Racing Louisville by us and WaPo. Enjoy the break ladies, you deserve to.

Recap: Aboukoura helps Loudoun to 4-3 win over Phoenix (us): Go watch the highlights, which are in the gamer. Kid looks decent.

Reports: D.C. United make offer for winger Martin Rodriguez (us): so since I posted this, apparently all that’s left is the medical for this one (Colo Colo President all but confirms he’s coming to MLS), and Sonny Kittel’s deal is basically done as well. But when you realize this won’t be the first summer where DC has gotten 1) a player from 2.Bundesliga, 2) a USYNT U-20 player from Europe and 3) a player with ties to Chilean club soccer, you’ll wake up in a cold sweat.

MLS expected to award 2023 All-Star Game to Audi Field (WaPo): OK.

DC United’s Brad Smith celebrates Aussie qualification, eyes place in World Cup squad (MLS): Good for the la!

¿Quiénes son los jugadores de la sub-20 de El Salvador en el Premundial? (Grafico): Jackson Hopkins is hanging with the United States for the CONCACAF U-20 tournament, while Jeremy Garay was called in for it, and started in yesterday’s win over Guatemala.

It hasn’t been easy for him, as the Federation has treated the team poorly:

Comunicado jugadores sub20 pic.twitter.com/GpnemPUnJB — Jeremy Garay (@jeremygaray10) June 17, 2022

