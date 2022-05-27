Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit: Time, team news and how to watch

After a week and two matches in the Pacific Northwest, the Washington Spirit return to the east coast to visit Exploria Stadium and face Orlando Pride. Shockingly, the Spirit’s last competitive win came in the Challenge Cup semifinals in a dramatic penalty shootout they won 9-8 on May 4th.

In addition to a return to competitive minutes for Andi Sullivan, another factor working in the Spirit’s favor may be the location of the match. Strangely, Orlando has had a weird start to the season in which the common ‘home field advantage’ has been anything but.

The Pride are winless at home with a record of 0-1-2 with nine goals allowed and four scored. Away, however, they seem to be a different proposition. Orlando went into Banc of America Stadium to shock Angel City 1-0, then travelled to Cary, NC to pull out a 2-1 win over the Courage.

Washington will be eager to keep this anomaly true for at least another week.

Location: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

Kickoff time: 7:00pm ET

Referee: Matt Thompson

Available TV: CBS Sports Network

Available streaming: Twitch (int’l)

Orlando Pride team news: OUT - Angharad James (right ankle), Marta (SEI - left knee), Kylie Strom (covid protocol); QUESTIONABLE - Caitlin Cosme (left knee)

Washington Spirit team news: OUT - Dorian Bailey (cheekbone), Jordan Baggett (concussion protocol), Averie Collins (knee), Tori Huster (SEI - left lower leg), Tara McKeown (foot), Gaby Vincent (calf), Kelley O’Hara (excused absence); QUESTIONABLE - None

In the pre-match presser with Kris Ward, he mentioned O’Hara would get some minutes but now it appears she will miss the match with an excused absence. Whatever the reason, we hope all is well and send good vibes to Kelley.

Previously: A 4-1 romping over Orlando in the Challenge Cup. The #Spirits took the opening match 0-0 draw with Orlando personally and scored three goals within seven game minutes, with Trinity Rodman capping the performance with a goal minutes before full-time.