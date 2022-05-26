Washington Spirit fined by NWSL, recognizing Michele Kang during AAPI Heritage Month, MLS Adidas x Parley kits are back, and more: Freedom Kicks for May 26, 2022

Happy Fri... oh, wait. We aren’t quite to the weekend yet. Here’s a quick soccer fix to help you push through the rest of the week!

The Washington Spirit and their head coach Kris Ward were fined by the NWSL for comments during a recent press conference and subsequent social media posts regarding player safety and league shortcomings.

Missed his remarks? Here you go:

In lighter Washington Spirit news, the club shared a spotlight feature on owner Michele Kang in celebration of AAPI Heritage Month.

It’s our honor to shine the light on owner Michele Kang in celebration of AAPI Heritage Month today, and every day ❤️



Read more about her story ➡️ — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) May 24, 2022

MLS is bringing back the Adidas x Parley kits for this weekend’s matches. While the mission is excellent, recycling ocean plastic, we wish the colorways were more inspired. D.C. United’s look for Saturday’s match against NY Red Bulls is a bit bland.





The second edition of the Parley Ocean Plastic jersey is available now! — D.C. United (@dcunited) May 26, 2022

Jalen Robinson returns to the DMV from a spell with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Loudoun United also signed Dane Jacomen.





Welcome defender Jalen Robinson and goalkeeper Dane Jacomen!#LetsRide — Loudoun United FC (@LoudounUnitedFC) May 25, 2022

Just in case you don’t have enough soccer this weekend to keep you busy, Liverpool and Real Madrid face off in the Champions League final on Saturday, May 28 at 3 pm ET.

CBS and TUDN Deportes will be broadcasting the match in the United States.

Let us know who you’ve got for Saturday in the comments!