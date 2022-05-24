Fantasy Focus: Alexander the Great

Scores were way up this round with the double game week, and TCHUB FC led the way with 155 points.

At the top of the table, BL4CKnRED’s overall lead crept ever closer to triple digits, now sitting at 98 points.

Positional Leaders

Goalkeepers

Drake Callender (MIA, $5.3) improbably led the goalkeepers, scoring 20 points on the strength of two clean sheets. Just off the pace were Sean Johnson (NY, $9.2) and Andre Blake (PHI, $8.9), who each kept two clean sheets as well for 16 points. For D.C., Bill Hamid ($6.3) and Rafael Romo ($5.0) scored 3 points each.

Defenders

Alexander Callens (NY, $10.5) kept two clean sheets and scored a goal on his way to 25 points, leading the defenders and all players. Behind him were Damion Lowe (MIA, $8.0), who scored 22 points on two clean sheets, and Kai Wagner (PHI, $10.7), who scored 21 points on two clean sheets and an assist. The United defense was led by Julian Gressel ($9.9) with 8 points, followed by Steven Birnbaum ($6.0) with 6, Donovan Pines ($5.6) with 4, and the trio of Brad Smith ($7.0), Brendan Hines-Ike ($6.2), and Antonio Alfaro ($4.0) with 2.

Midfielders

San Jose’s Jamiro Monteiro ($10.2) led the midfielders with 22 points on the strength of two goals and an assist, ahead of Sebastian Driussi (ATX, $11.6), who scored 19 points on a goal and an assist. Hany Mukhtar (NSH, $10.5) rounded out the top three with 18 points on two goals and an assist. The DCU midfield featured Edison Flores ($6.2) with 8 points; Sofiane Djeffal ($5.6) with 5; the trio of Russell Canouse ($6.1), Drew Skundrich ($4.0), and Chris Durkin ($5.1) with 2; and Griffin Yow ($4.0) with 1.

Forwards

Sebastian Ferreira (HOU, $8.9) tallied a goal and two assists on the way to 18 points, leading the forwards. C.J. Sapong (NSH, $7.3) just trailed Ferreira with a goal, two assists, and 17 points, one a head of Carlos Vela (LA, $10.0), whose 16 points came on two goals. The D.C. scoring forwards were Michael Estrada ($7.7) with 11 points, Taxi Fountas ($10.7) with 9, Nigel Robertha ($5.7) with 6, Ola Kamara ($7.3) with 3, and Kimarni Smith ($4.0) with 1.

Looking Ahead

I hope you enjoyed the wave of double game teams this past round, as every team plays just once this week. In goal I like Sebastian Frei (SEA, $6.6) at home against Charlotte, and in defense I’m looking at Brooks Lennon (ATL, $9.9) at home against Atlanta. Xherdan Shaqiri (CHI, $10.1) looks good in midfield at Toronto, and with San Jose’s defense allowing more than two goals per game, you’ve gotta play Carlos Vela at home against the Quakes.