D.C./Spirit draw, Marco Hall of Fame speech & more: Freedom Kicks for 5/23/22

Hi there, hope you stayed cool and/or dry. I’m doing this from home late at night after Leesburg got a whole bunch of rain and delayed the Loudoun game, the recap of which will come later.

First things first:

There are likely some things to still shake out, but for now say hi, welcome, and whatever other salutation you see fit.

Recaps of D.C. United’s 2-2 draw by us, WaPo, and MLS. Waking the Red with the other end.

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s scoreless draw with OL Reign by us and WaPo. Sounder at Heart with the other end.

It wasn’t all bad Saturday, here’s Marco Etcheverry’s Hall of Fame induction speech:

"I already helped him for 20 years with his career."



Marco Etcheverry and Jaime Moreno: A dynamic duo even on induction day. #NSHOF22 pic.twitter.com/GC6KWpmeXP — National Soccer HOF (@soccerhof) May 21, 2022

Lyon tops Barcelona, Macario first American to score in Champions League final (Pro Soccer Wire): Hey, check out this guy!

Gregg Berhalter calls in 27-man USMNT roster for June matches (SSFC): This is a list of names.

Can you redraft the 2017 MLS SuperDraft? (Backheeled): Fun ‘What if!’ D.C. would have been 12th by the way.

Swansea City dismiss Brazilian businessman Leandro Rodrigues’ claims he is closing in on club takeover (Wales Online): I don’t know what to make of this person who says he is buying Swansea from Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, but maybe worth keeping an eye on, I dunno.

Diego Cervero retires as a hero, and icon, of Spanish football (ESPN): As an Oviedo shareholder, I’d put Cervero’s impact up there, but this is a great read regardless.

The To-Do List (The Hill is Home): Audi Field will host movies which is great, because they already have shown some horrors amirite?

Anyway, that’s all I got. Have your Monday will you?