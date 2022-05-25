Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Before we get to the soccer, yesterday was absolutely rough. Children, parents, and people should not have to live with the fear that they go to school or a supermarket or church and have their life taken by someone with a gun. We just can’t keep doing this...we just can’t. I’m tired of the thoughts and the prayers and the condolences and the lack of action, and we deserve much better than the fear we’re having to work into our lives in the hopes that it doesn’t turn into the reality.

I had to say that because it had to be said. Now, we turn to the news from yesterday as we await the Europa Conference League Final between Roma and Reyenoord and U.S. Open Cup action:

PSG women’s manager Didier Olle-Nicolle suspended after allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ - BBC

The PSG women’s manager is suspended following allegations of inappropriate behavior and remarks towards his players. An investigation is ongoing.

Chelsea takeover: Premier League approves Todd Boehly-led bid - ESPNFC

Todd Boehly is the new owner of Chelsea FC, as the EPL has approved the sale of the team to the bid consortium backed by him.

Real Madrid close to deal for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni - ESPNFC

Real Madrid may have lost out on the Kylian Mbappe sweepstakes, but they could close to landing Aurelien Tchouameni, the Monaco midfielder who could be a great consolation prize.

Revealed: government did encourage Premier League to approve Newcastle takeover - The Guardian

Documents reveal that the British government laid some pressure/encouragement on the Premier League to approve the Saudi takeover of Newcastle. Seems...interesting.

That’s it for today.