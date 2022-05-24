 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michael Estrada makes MLS Team of the Week, Washington Spirit veteran players return, D.C. United youth on the rise, and more: Freedom Kicks for May 24, 2022

Your mid-week soccer fix!

By SarahKallassy
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning DMV! The temps have dropped over 30 degrees since Saturday’s D.C. United match and I’m over here shaking my head as I pull on a hoodie. Perks of living here, you can never actually put away your winter (or summer) clothes.

Anyway, I digress. Grab your coffee, and let’s get to it!

Michael Estrada makes MLS team of the week, albeit as a super sub.

D.C. United youth are coming up BIG!

We love to see the kids doing alright.

Congratulations to Alexander Aguilar, Christopher Argueta, Dami Olupona, Braxton Hayes, Nelson Hernandez, and Ejani Christian on your call ups!

Now we’re waiting to see you all on the first team! Vamos!

The Capital Cup is coming...

D.C. United will take on C.D. Águila and Club Xelajú MC at Audi Field on June 1 and 7. The visitors face off on June 4.

Ticket prices start at about $16, depending on the match. If you need a reasonably priced soccer fix, you can get yours here.

Welcome back, Andi Sullivan and Kelley O’Hara!

Washington Spirit veteran players Andi Sullivan and Kelley O’Hara are back, and we are THRILLED. Sullivan and O’Hara were sidelined due to injury, and their leadership was certainly missed!

Here’s some more Marco Etcheverry appreciation because, why not?!

Hope you all have a good day!

