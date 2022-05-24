Michael Estrada makes MLS Team of the Week, Washington Spirit veteran players return, D.C. United youth on the rise, and more: Freedom Kicks for May 24, 2022

Good morning DMV! The temps have dropped over 30 degrees since Saturday’s D.C. United match and I’m over here shaking my head as I pull on a hoodie. Perks of living here, you can never actually put away your winter (or summer) clothes.

Anyway, I digress. Grab your coffee, and let’s get to it!

Michael Estrada makes MLS team of the week, albeit as a super sub.

Muy merecido 7️⃣



Michael Estrada makes the @MLS Team of the Week after a goal and an assist this weekend!#VamosUnited pic.twitter.com/6aAIM6zsQ1 — D.C. United (@dcunited) May 23, 2022

D.C. United youth are coming up BIG!

We love to see the kids doing alright.

Congratulations to Alexander Aguilar, Christopher Argueta, Dami Olupona, Braxton Hayes, Nelson Hernandez, and Ejani Christian on your call ups!

Now we’re waiting to see you all on the first team! Vamos!

A big congratulations to our very own Alexander Aguilar on his call up to the @miseleccionmxEN U15’s! #DCUYouth | #VamosUnited pic.twitter.com/MAK4OIQAor — D.C. United Academy (@DCUyouth) May 22, 2022

Shout-out to Christopher Argueta, Dami Olupona, Braxton Hayes, Nelson Hernandez and Ejani Christian on being called up to the @usynt National Camp.



Congratulations to all our boys on representing the ⚪& ! #DCUYouth | #VamosUnited pic.twitter.com/h24eq8pHdM — D.C. United Academy (@DCUyouth) May 23, 2022

The Capital Cup is coming...

D.C. United will take on C.D. Águila and Club Xelajú MC at Audi Field on June 1 and 7. The visitors face off on June 4.

Ticket prices start at about $16, depending on the match. If you need a reasonably priced soccer fix, you can get yours here.

The Capital Cup Kicks Off On



D.C. United C.D. Águila

C.D. Águila Club Xelajú

D.C. United Club Xelajú



Get your tickets today! ➡️ https://t.co/S5ecxE2hJk pic.twitter.com/Xh89C7XHSs — Audi Field (@AudiField) May 23, 2022

Welcome back, Andi Sullivan and Kelley O’Hara!

Washington Spirit veteran players Andi Sullivan and Kelley O’Hara are back, and we are THRILLED. Sullivan and O’Hara were sidelined due to injury, and their leadership was certainly missed!

Here’s some more Marco Etcheverry appreciation because, why not?!

Hope you all have a good day!