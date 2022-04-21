D.C. United to play Bayern Munich in July 20th friendly

One of the most decorated clubs in European soccer is coming to Audi Field. Today, D.C. United announced that they will play host to Bayern Munich in the Audi Football Summit on July 20th. The two teams will play in a friendly at 20,000-seat Audi Field, with kickoff slated for 7:30pm ET.

Bayern Munich has won the Bundesliga 31 times and have also won 6 UEFA Champions League trophies, and they come to D.C. to play the Black-and-Red for the first time. It is the second top division European team to play D.C. United at Audi Field since its July 2018 opening, after La Liga side Real Betis visited in May 2019. This will serve as a preseason friendly for the German side.

“FC Bayern Munich are one of the biggest and most storied clubs in our sport. It’s a pleasure to host them and their side full of global superstars, like Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sane, and so many more, as part of the Audi Football Summit at our home stadium this summer alongside our great partner Audi,” said Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations for D.C. United in a statement released by the team. “We look forward to delivering a highly competitive and enjoyable experience for our fanbase and the sporting community in the DMV.”

One player on Bayern’s roster has played at Audi Field, as Alphonso Davies scored the very first goal by an opposing player at the stadium for the Vancouver Whitecaps in a 3-1 loss back on July 14, 2018. With one of the most prolific rosters in the world, soccer fans will likely see several of Bayern’s stars will be on the field against D.C. United.