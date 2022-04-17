In search of their looking to score a goal or win a game for the first time in four weeks, Loudoun United found themselves in California for the first time in their brief history. While they accomplished one of their tasks, they ultimately fell 4-1 to Oakland Roots SC in front of 3,807 at Laney Football Stadium, the first win in 2022 for the Roots.

With the U.S. Open Cup in the first half of the week, D.C. United loan downs were minimal, with Jacob Greene and Kimarni Smith the only ones. Carson Vom Steeg and Tyler Freeman made their first starts with the Red-and-White, and Houssou Landry made his first start of 2022 while Nicky Downs filled in at left center back due to injuries and roster shortages, with the team dressing 17.

Following an unexpected first-half substitute where Michael Gamble suffered a non-contact injury and was replaced by Academy player Matai Akinmboni, the Roots found the board off a corner kick, which resulted in their first halftime lead of the season:

Moving into the second half, neither side made any halftime substitutes following three first-half subs between the sides. A 52nd minute foul by Houssou on Jose Hernandez was ruled a penalty by Lorenzo Hernandez, and Ottar Magnus Karlsson slotted the penalty home:

With the Roots cruising, Edgardo Rito got in behind Houssou and crossed a ball into the area, where Juan Azocar punched it home for a 3-0 lead:

Edgardo Rito intercepted a clearance from Luis Zamudio to Sami Guediri, and a breakdown let Rito waltz into the box for the fourth:

MEG GOAL ALERT



Edgardo Rito makes it 4-0 #OAKvLDN pic.twitter.com/aXGcmGishP — Oakland Roots (@oaklandrootssc) April 17, 2022

Loudoun did manage to salvage something from the game, as Abdellatif Aboukoura, on as a sub moments before, scored his first goal as a professional, and the first for Loudoun in more than 360 minutes:

The next game for Loudoun (2-3-1, 7 pts) is Sunday, April 24 at Segra Field, hosting Birmingham Legion FC.

Box Score

USL Championship Regular Season - Game 6

Oakland Roots SC 4 (Klimenta 26, Karlsson (PK) 53, Azocar 67, Rito 76)

Loudoun United FC 1 (Aboukoura 81)

Lineups:

Oakland (343): Benny Diaz; Alejandro Fuenmayor (Max Ornstil 77), Emrah Klimenta (C), Danny Barbir; Edgardo Rito, Joseph Nane, Jose Hernandez, Juan Carlos Azocar; Charlie Dennis (Dariusz Formella 42), Ottar Magnus Karlsson (Jonathan Rodriguez 77), Lindo Mfeka (Jesus Enriquez 41)

Loudoun (3412): Luis Zamudio; Rio Hope-Gund (C), Carson Vom Steeg, Kelly Downs; Jacob Greene, Houssou Landry (Mathias Yohanes 78), Michael Gamble (Matai Akinmboni 26), Sami Guediri; Kimarni Smith (Abdoul Zanne 77), Azaad Liadi (Abdellatif Aboukoura 80), Tyler Freeman (Zoumana Diarra 60)

Bookings:

Oakland - Diaz 70, Formella 85

Loudoun - Liadi 34, Downs 35, Vom Steeg 74, Zanne 81