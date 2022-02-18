D.C. United unveiled its 2022 home jersey today. The Black-and-Red Kit, as the club is calling it, has a sublimated three stripes pattern that echoes the team’s illustrious late 1990s group that dominated MLS to an extent that no team as ever managed to match.

The club dropped a very D.C. promo video to celebrate the new shirt:

The new kit is, like virtually every United kit in the club’s history, simple from a design perspective: around 95% black, though within that are the sublimated vertical stripes that hark back both to the thick white stripes on the team’s first-ever home kit and the classic 1998 away kit’s vertical black stripes.

Two years after opting for red shorts thanks in part to fan demand late in the kit design process, United is reverting back to the head-to-toe black look that they’ve used for virtually all of their previous 26 seasons. The jersey also features a jock tag with the Black-and-Red nickname that certain websites may or may not have in their name.

One thing that is not yet on the kit is a jersey sponsor. In 2021, United had Caesar’s Sports as their sleeve sponsors as well as a front-of-shirt deal with defense contractor Leidos, but neither spot is filled at the moment. The club issued a statement today that they will reveal their new front-of-shirt partner this Tuesday, February 22, at 12pm Eastern.

United will also host a Black-and-Red Fan Celebration Wednesday evening, from 5-7pm at Kirwan’s on the Wharf as both part of the kit launch and to hype supporters up for February 26, when United opens the 2022 season by hosting Charlotte FC.