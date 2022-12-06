Tuesday Freedom Kicks: Washington Spirit have a home at Audi Field, Drew Skundrich joins Switchbacks FC, and more

Happy Tuesday soccer fam! There’s a whole lot to be excited about today.

Washington Spirit fans in particular have a lot to cheer about this week, the Spirit will now call Audi Field home with a new, multiyear deal per the Washington Post. Say it with me, “D.C. is a soccer city!”

IT’S HAPPENING!



Every single Spirit home game will be at @AudiField beginning in 2023!



More info: https://t.co/EGbWThNyao pic.twitter.com/H94S2u3vU3 — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) December 6, 2022

And did you see? There’s new Spirit merch! (Take my money, please.)

New merch to rep at Audi Field in 2023



: https://t.co/XkC06oAMgT pic.twitter.com/IkbueuJUPi — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) December 6, 2022

Drew Skundrich has joined USL side Colorado Switchbacks FC. Skundrich brings with him a wealth of experience from his time on D.C. United’s first team.

D.C. United youth have been tearing it up at the MLS Next Fest! The week-long competition features over 300 of the best youth teams from the United States and Canada.

Not a bad way to get us off the mark at @MLSNEXT Fest #DCU17s || #VamosUnited pic.twitter.com/qdLEOIV8BQ — D.C. United Academy (@DCUyouth) December 4, 2022

To add some more excitement to our afternoon, Morocco just knocked Spain out of the World Cup in an exciting match that went to a penalty shootout.

Check out the match highlights here: