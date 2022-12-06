 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Freedom Kicks: Washington Spirit have a home at Audi Field, Drew Skundrich joins Switchbacks FC, and more

You know it, D.C. is a soccer city!

By SarahKallassy
NWSL: Houston Dash at Washington Spirit Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Tuesday soccer fam! There’s a whole lot to be excited about today.

Washington Spirit fans in particular have a lot to cheer about this week, the Spirit will now call Audi Field home with a new, multiyear deal per the Washington Post. Say it with me, “D.C. is a soccer city!”

And did you see? There’s new Spirit merch! (Take my money, please.)

Drew Skundrich has joined USL side Colorado Switchbacks FC. Skundrich brings with him a wealth of experience from his time on D.C. United’s first team.

D.C. United youth have been tearing it up at the MLS Next Fest! The week-long competition features over 300 of the best youth teams from the United States and Canada.

To add some more excitement to our afternoon, Morocco just knocked Spain out of the World Cup in an exciting match that went to a penalty shootout.

Check out the match highlights here:

