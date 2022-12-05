USMNT eliminated, MLS news, streaming wars & more: Freedom Kicks for 12/5/22

Hi there, I guess and then it was golf time I guess!

2022 World Cup: USA 1-3 Netherlands - Faulty defending and missed chances eliminate the Americans (SSFC): I mean if Pulisic hits his chance and the Dutch aren’t clearing things off the line halfway through the second who knows, but nothing to be overly sad about.

Meanwhile this peek at a D.C. United player is, well, not great!

No wonder Jamaica didn’t qualify for the World Cup ffs. pic.twitter.com/KmuPc0Pchd — ًE. (@UtdEIIis) December 2, 2022

Explaining the Crew’s decisions to move on from Pedro Santos, Derrick Etienne Jr., Artur (Massive Report): Some thoughts from Pete Saints’ former employer on why he’s not there anymore.

LA Galaxy hit with major sanctions over breaking roster rules (LAG Confidential): Jokes about Galaxy subterfuge aside, this is hefty and I look forward to LAFC’s punishment for this year being announced at the next World Cup.

The Sports-Streaming Mess Is Just Starting (Puck): I’ve been interested in Julia’s work in the medium of non-sports stuff, and recommend her work here.

Brazil great Pele had COVID-19 before going to hospital - sources (ESPN): Ugh, I hope he can hold out until after the tournament.

Anyway, this documentary I haven’t caught up to yet from Robert Downey Jr. on his filmmaker father in his final years of a battle with Parkinson’s, but as a fellow son who lost his Dad (and the ability to reach him) during 2020 and 2021, boy this hits hard: