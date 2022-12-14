Washington Spirit re-sign defender Camryn Biegalski

With end of season roster moves plus Kelley O’Hara’s surprise free agency move to Gotham FC, the Washington Spirit suddenly had just two true defenders on the roster (Emily Sonnett and Sam Staab). This week they announced the signing of Canadian international Gabrielle Carle, who excels at fullback, and most recently re-signed fullback Camryn Biegalski to a one-year contract.

Biegalski has been with the Spirit since the 2021 season and has grown in her influence within the team. In 2021 she played in twelve games with just two starts, in 2022 she racked up seventeen starts and twenty-five total appearances throughout the Challenge Cup and regular season.

Though Biegalski is best as a right side defender, injuries saw her split time between the two flanks. With the addition of Carle, Biegalski should be able to focus on her more natural right side. Even throughout the Spirit’s 2022 season to forget, her natural speed and tenacity in tackles was noticeable.

Given the ongoing rebuild with a championship-winning coach now at the helm, Biegalski deserved an opportunity to showcase her talent, so we’re glad to see her stay for another year. With this move the Spirit now have five defenders, giving them 17 players under contract for 2023.

More moves are sure to be coming, so stay tuned!

2023 Roster (so far)

Goalkeepers (1): Aubrey Kingsbury

Defenders (5): Camryn Biegalski; Gabrielle Carle; Emily Sonnett; Sam Staab; Anna Heilferty

Midfielders (7): Jordan Baggett; Dorian Bailey; Bayley Feist; Tori Huster; Ashley Sanchez; Marissa Sheva; Andi Sullivan

Forwards (4): Maddie Elwell; Ashley Hatch; Tara McKeown; Trinity Rodman