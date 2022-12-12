Grant Wahl passes, DCU rumors & more: Freedom Kicks for 12/12/22

Hi there, so the last time I did a linkpost, both of my kids got the flu, then got better and went to school Friday, then the older one had a fever Saturday, woke up fine Sunday and by the afternoon had a fever again, next to Mom and Dad. Stay frosty in those streets!

Grant Wahl, America’s premier soccer journalist, dies while covering the World Cup (SBN): Thoughts to his family, 48 is far too young.

Sources: DC United in advanced talks for Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich (MLS): OK! More from us here.

One US prospect you should be looking at at each position (Backheeled): Oh we’re aware!

A way-too-early look at the USMNT depth chart for 2026 World Cup (ESPN): Yep, still aware!

Russell Martin opens up on Jason Levien talks as Swansea City boss gives double squad update (Wales Online): I don’t really have anything to add to this, other than it’s Levien’s first visit to a Swans game since Martin took over...16 months ago.

PHOTOS: RFK Stadium’s Final Event (Washingtonian): Guess it’s getting real now.

Anyway that’s what I have, I’ll be inhaling all of the Vitamin C.