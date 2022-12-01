Thursday Freedom Kicks: Argentina advances in World Cup, Tata Martino quits, and more

Happy Thursday everyone, and welcome to December. Wednesday was a wild one, particularly at the World Cup, so let’s get into it.

Australia stun Denmark to reach World Cup last 16 - BBC

Australia had a stunning win over Denmark to qualify for the knockout stage for just the 2nd time in its history. It set off wild celebrations at 3am in Melbourne. France will join them as Group D winners in the Round of 16.

Mexico out despite victory over Saudi Arabia - BBC

In an incredible set of matches in Group C, Mexico beat Saudi Arabia and had a chance to advance to the Round of 16, but fell short. Argentina wins the group, while Poland finishes in 2nd.

Mexico coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino leaves job after World Cup elimination - ESPNFC

After the match, amid rumors that he had been let go as Mexico’s head coach, Tata Martino announces that he will not return to the role. Mexico crashes out in the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since they were banned from the 1990 World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo offered £300m+ deal from Saudi Arabia - ESPNFC

Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered some serious money from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr...over $120 million per year in a 3 year contract. We’ll see if he takes the money.

US women to make three times more from men’s World Cup than 2019 tournament triumph - ESPNFC

Shoutout to both the USMNT and the USWNT. Since they are splitting World Cup revenues equally, the USWNT gets a financial windfall from the USMNT’s trip to the Round of 16. The reported earnings are equal to the combined amount the USWNT received for winning the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

World Cup 2022: The ‘metro man’ who has gone viral for directing fans in Qatar - BBC

This man is the undoubted MVP of the 2022 World Cup. “Metro...this way!” is the soundtrack of the World Cup for those who have traveled to Doha for the games, and this man is the voice behind that soundtrack.

Enjoy Groups E and F today!