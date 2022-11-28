USMNT draw, Rooney talks...Lil’ Wayne, and more: Freedom Kicks for 11/28/22

Hi there, our thanksgiving involved pinkeye, a 100 degree temperature and a subpar animated movie. Kid germs FTW again!

2022 World Cup: USA 0-0 England - it was a draw that felt like a draw (SSFC): Missed the second half but sounded OK. All the marbles tomorrow.

Wayne Rooney candidly talks about his ‘tiny penis’ during bizarre team talk to DC United players (Daily Mail): Look, if there’s even a little bit of banter tifo that comes from this ‘may or may not be true’ story, then it’s all worth it.

D.C. United Sign Goalkeeper Tyler Miller as a Free Agent (DCU): Nothing really more for me to add to this than what I said the last time I did a link post.

Meanwhile, this minor note for presumably the next kid to sign a deal:

Unfortunately, Gavin suffered a concussion and is out for the rest of the tournament.



Played 18 minutes until it was clear something was wrong. He’s feeling fine now…. other than being madder than a bag of hornets that he can’t play. USA vs Spain: 2-2 but we lost in PK’s. pic.twitter.com/kVgjT3XZo7 — Nick Turner (@turnernickj) November 24, 2022

For more local soccering, this...is a blue jersey:

3️⃣… 2️⃣… 1️⃣… HERE WE GO! Your 2023 Annapolis Blues Kit…



PS: Season Seat Holders who reserve your Season Seats by December 25th will get this Jersey for FREE. Same PUMA Jersey as your Blues players will wear during Inaugural Season. Let’s GO! pic.twitter.com/dwjBrZ5YHp — Annapolis Blues (@AnnapolisBlues) November 25, 2022

Bullets axe NBL coach James Duncan (Yahoo): Jason Levien has a part share in an Australian basketball team coincidentally named the Bullets, and there was managerial turnover there recently.

Martín Rodríguez deja en el aire una posible vuelta a Colo Colo: “En algún momento sí o sí” (Bolavip): Martin Rodriguez says he’d like to return to Chile...sometime.

Yamil Asad asume su adiós de la UC (TNT Chile): The midfielder’s spotty career since his first tour with D.C. continues as Universidad will not keep him around.

Board Game Review: Planes, Trains and Automobiles The Game (LFF): The movie just got a 4K upgrade and some newly discovered additional footage, here’s another way to enjoy the quintessential turkey day film.

Anyway, enjoy what’s left of the..leftovers.