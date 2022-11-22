Tuesday Freedom Kicks: USA and Wales tie, FIFA threatens to sanction players, David Ochoa to San Luis, and more

Well, hello there, soccer friends! We are certainly not in a shortage of news this week, so let’s get to it!

World Cup 2022

If you are watching the World Cup, you probably already know that USA and Wales tied in yesterday’s match. Gareth Bale delivered the upset in the 82’ to pull Wales level after Timothy Weah’s goal put the USA in the lead during the first half.

USA vs. Wales Highlights:

In a stunning upset, Saudi Arabia bested Argentina 2-1, ending Messi’s 36-match unbeaten streak.

If you’re following the myriad of issues surrounding the World Cup, this section is for you.

FIFA threatened to sanction players for wearing “One Love” armbands in solidarity with the LGBTQ community. As a result, plans to wear the armbands were abandoned. Harry Kane did wear a “No Discrimination” armband that was approved by FIFA.

The backlash in Qatar against displays of solidarity with the LGBTQ community has been widespread, with supporters and journalists reporting they faced demands from stadium security to change their clothing. Homosexuality is criminalized in Qatar, and there have been problematic comments made by officials.

The tension over Pride apparel is one of the more recent issues connected to this World Cup, but the looming cloud of poor and dangerous treatment of migrant workers hangs over the competition.

Beer sales are banned in the World Cup’s eight stadiums. The decision came just 48 hours before the tournament opener. Alcohol sales will still be allowed in designated areas, such as fan events in licensed venues and luxury suites in the stadiums (I know, make it make sense).

D.C. United

David Ochoa won’t be back between the sticks for D.C. United. Ochoa is to join Liga MX side Atletico San Luis.

Source: Goalkeeper David Ochoa to sign with Liga MX club Atletico San Luis. Joins as free agent. Club owned by La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.



Ochoa, 21, made 35 apps in MLS with Real Salt Lake and D.C. United. Former US youth int'l, filed one-time switch to Mexico in 2021. pic.twitter.com/TlPwm78FXs — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) November 22, 2022

D.C. United have acquired $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from New England Revolution and 9th pick in Stage 2 of the MLS Re-Entry Draft in exchange for first pick in Stage 2. Is this a good deal? Time will tell.

Mark Parsons will return to the Washington Spirit, this time as head coach. André has more.

For Fun

Here are some highlights from the 1994 World Cup Final: