D.C. United started off their preseason schedule with a positive result, reportedly beating Inter Miami 1-0 in 2022 MLS preseason action today. 17-year-old attacker Jackson Hopkins, an academy player who saw minutes with Loudoun United last year, scored the game’s lone goal just before the hour mark as United fielded a mix of projected starters, younger players, and USL Championship call-ups to win a closed-door friendly at DRV PNK Stadium.

Hernán Losada sent out a lineup that could fit into several different formations:

Your Starting XI for today’s preseason match vs @InterMiamiCF ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jPf9eSH1vL — D.C. United (@dcunited) January 29, 2022

It’s reasonable to think this set of 11 players could line up in a 343, with Andy Najar and Adrien Perez flanking Nigel Robertha, or a 3412 (with Najar underneath the other two). There have been preseason hints of a move to a two-forward formation, and United spent plenty of time last season playing in a 352. With this group, that would see homegrown midfielder Jeremy Garay deep in central midfield, with Najar and Russel Canouse to either side.

United apparently started well, with Robertha and Perez both identified as having chances to open the scoring:

Just seems as though in the first 5 minutes, Miami haven’t been able to gain control of the match. DC having a lot of possession, multiple corners, and a close chance already.



Miami countering well at some points but can’t string together final 3rd passes. — Austin Robillard (@AustinRobillard) January 29, 2022

Miami was said to have a response, with Ariel Lassiter getting involved on the right wing:

Lassiter AGIAN with a massive chance created due to his pace down the right side.



Mo Adams, who’s an absolute work horse, takes the ball off a DC player really well and finds Lassiter who runs into box and just can’t find Robbie at the back.



Mota and Adams very similar. — Austin Robillard (@AustinRobillard) January 29, 2022

Very few events were deemed notable by anyone present at the game over the next phase, with Miami reportedly gaining more of a foothold as halftime grew closer:

Miami getting on the ball and retaining possession a lot more here. They’re growing into the game. — Austin Robillard (@AustinRobillard) January 29, 2022

United officially noted that they made a 33rd minute substitution, bringing draft pick Skage Simonsen into the match for Robertha, though it’s unclear how that impacted the formation. Simonsen was a central midfielder throughout his time in college.

33’| Robertha is replaced by Super Draft pick Skage Simonsen.



0 - 0 — D.C. United (@dcunited) January 29, 2022

Still, at least one reporter present for the game said United was bossing the proceedings, while Miami tried to be more direct to counter the Black-and-Red:

Sigue dominando el partido DC United.



Inter Miami le dira poco la pelota e intenta un juego mucho más directo por los costados.



Hasta ahora, no funciona.



0-0#InterMiamiCF — José Armando (@Jarm21) January 29, 2022

Inter Miami helpfully posted video evidence of the game taking place:

Scoreless at the half vs DC United in our preseason match- but team is looking dynamic and aggressive



Second half up next here at #DRVPNKStadium! pic.twitter.com/YAcb7p7plo — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 29, 2022

Losada made the traditional preseason line change at halftime, with Simonsen the only player to remain on the field from the side that walked off after 45 minutes:

Subs in at the half:



Kempin

Greene

Lillard*

Sargis

Odoi-Atsem

Djeffal**

Simonsen**

Ku-Dipietro

Hopkins*

Yow

Liadi*



*Loudoun United player

**Super Draft pick — D.C. United (@dcunited) January 29, 2022

Miami made five subs of their own, and United had a big chance turned away before Jon Kempin — who is believed to be likely to sign a new deal with the club in the near future — had to make his first save of the evening. That set the stage for United to take the lead, with 17-year-old Loudoun United prospect Jackson Hopkins putting the Black-and-Red in front:

Goal for DCU.



Awesome ball into box down their right side, goes across box on ground to man at back post, cuts inside finds man, beats Diop scrambling.



Good goal for 1-0. — Austin Robillard (@AustinRobillard) January 29, 2022

Miami made more substitutions before Kempin reportedly had to deny George Acosta on a direct free kick midway through the half. United had a reply, with Clément Diop having to make multiple saves to stop DCU attacks as the game sounded like it may have been opening up. At some point later in the half, Griffin Yow used a slick cutback to open up a shot for himself after being picked out in transition by fellow homegrown Ted Ku-DiPietro:

Nice rotation and transition offense to defense and a clearance by Diop. #InterMiamiCF pic.twitter.com/nLWVu9nicw — The Heron Outlet (@TheHeronOutlet) January 29, 2022

United created another shot as they seemed to be creating the bulk of the attacking opportunities, with Deporte Total’s José Armando referring to Losada’s side as playing “like a machine” despite the numerous substitutions:

Inter Miami ha perdido orden en todas sus líneas luego de los cambios.



DC United es como una maquina, sigue jugando igual.



0-1 #InterMiamiCF — José Armando (@Jarm21) January 29, 2022

Based on reporter accounts of the final minutes, United saw the end of the game out with little drama, earning a victory in their first preseason match. They’ll travel back to the D.C. area on Tuesday, February 1, for a couple of days off before resuming their preseason with three days of training at the club’s new Performance Center. They depart for California on February 7, and their next game will be a clash with the New York Red Bulls in the Coachella Invitational Tournament on February 10 at 7:00pm Eastern.

Highlights will be added when/if they are made available.