A report from Poland claims that D.C. United are favorites to sign winger Yaw Yeboah from Wisła Kraków. Yeboah is halfway through his second season with the Polish club, scoring five goals in 19 games (17 starts), and has nine in 47 (43 starts) since joining the club in August 2020.

Yeboah was signed as a 17-year-old by Manchester City after graduating the Right to Dream Academy but never appeared for English giants, who sent him on loan to LOSC Lille, FC Twente, and Real Oviedo before he joined Spanish second division side CD Numancia in 2018. Yeboah spent a season as a starter there before being loaned up to top-flight Celta Vigo, who in turn assigned him to their B team in the third tier, before landing in Poland. Yeboah has appeared at various levels of Ghana’s national team, including most recently on the bench in an October World Cup qualifying win over Zimbabwe, but was not named to their African Cup of Nations preliminary roster. Yeboah turns 25 in March and plays on the right wing with some time on the left as well.

With Yeboah’s credentials out of the way, his next destination remains a mystery. One report initially had Yeboah on the radar of Ascenso MX side Atletico San Luis, to the tune of an $8 million transfer fee, which would shatter D.C.’s previous record of $5 million that was paid for Edison Flores two years ago. The transfery.info report linking Yeboah to United alludes to talks in the coming days, but also notes interest from Turkish and Mexican clubs.

Transfermarkt lists Yeboah’s contract with Wisła as running through June 2023, and shows a valuation of $1.2 million, which would be a little more within United’s ballpark. Recruiting players from Eastern European clubs is something the Black-and-Red has done recently, with this year’s acquisition of TAM forward Nigel Robertha from Bulgarian club Levski Sofia.

And there’s your highlight reel: