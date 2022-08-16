Tuesday Freedom Kicks: D.C. United after dark, Michael Estrada’s exit official, and more

It’s a big day here for D.C. United news here and we’re going to be up late. Grab a beverage and join us for a happy hour round-up.
D.C. United is on the west coast to face LAFC at 10:30 pm ET. Grab your coffee, we’re all going to need it! Check out our match preview to get ready for kick-off.
#LAFCvDC || #VamosUnited pic.twitter.com/2mVgOm4oeE— D.C. United (@dcunited) August 16, 2022
Michael Estrada and D.C. United mutually terminated his loan after 16 appearances this season. Estrada returns to Deportivo Toluca FC in Liga MX (Mexico).
| D.C. United have terminated the loan of Ecuadorian forward Michael Estrada. Estrada will return to his parent club Deportivo Toluca FC.— D.C. United (@dcunited) August 16, 2022
It looks like Luchi Gonzalez will be heading to San Jose to take over as head coach of the Quakes during the offseason.
BREAKING: The San Jose Earthquakes are finalizing a deal to name USMNT assistant Luchi Gonzalez as the club’s next head coach, per sources.— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) August 16, 2022
Gonzalez will remain with USMNT through the World Cup, take over Quakes this offseason. Was previously manager of FC Dallas. pic.twitter.com/6ZluYxSMH3
We’re just going to leave this here of our very own Ballon D’Or nominee, Trinity Rodman of the Washington Spirit:
Our 2022 Ballon D’Or nominee:— Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) August 12, 2022
⭐️ ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/XVgMhMBytm
