Tuesday Freedom Kicks: D.C. United after dark, Michael Estrada’s exit official, and more

Let’s gear up for tonight’s late match!

By SarahKallassy
MLS: D.C. United at New England Revolution Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a big day here for D.C. United news here and we’re going to be up late. Grab a beverage and join us for a happy hour round-up.

D.C. United is on the west coast to face LAFC at 10:30 pm ET. Grab your coffee, we’re all going to need it! Check out our match preview to get ready for kick-off.

Michael Estrada and D.C. United mutually terminated his loan after 16 appearances this season. Estrada returns to Deportivo Toluca FC in Liga MX (Mexico).

It looks like Luchi Gonzalez will be heading to San Jose to take over as head coach of the Quakes during the offseason.

We’re just going to leave this here of our very own Ballon D’Or nominee, Trinity Rodman of the Washington Spirit:

