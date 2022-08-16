Tuesday Freedom Kicks: D.C. United after dark, Michael Estrada’s exit official, and more

It’s a big day here for D.C. United news here and we’re going to be up late. Grab a beverage and join us for a happy hour round-up.

D.C. United is on the west coast to face LAFC at 10:30 pm ET. Grab your coffee, we’re all going to need it! Check out our match preview to get ready for kick-off.

Michael Estrada and D.C. United mutually terminated his loan after 16 appearances this season. Estrada returns to Deportivo Toluca FC in Liga MX (Mexico).

| D.C. United have terminated the loan of Ecuadorian forward Michael Estrada. Estrada will return to his parent club Deportivo Toluca FC. — D.C. United (@dcunited) August 16, 2022

It looks like Luchi Gonzalez will be heading to San Jose to take over as head coach of the Quakes during the offseason.

BREAKING: The San Jose Earthquakes are finalizing a deal to name USMNT assistant Luchi Gonzalez as the club’s next head coach, per sources.



Gonzalez will remain with USMNT through the World Cup, take over Quakes this offseason. Was previously manager of FC Dallas. pic.twitter.com/6ZluYxSMH3 — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) August 16, 2022

