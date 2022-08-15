D.C. United lose, Rodman nominated for Ballon ‘Or & more: Freedom Kicks for 8/15/22

Hi there, the local soccer concern sure does make one feel apathetic.

Recaps of D.C. United’s 1-0 loss to the New England Revolution by us and WaPo. The Bent Musket with the other end.

Trinity Rodman announced as 2022 Women’s Ballon d’Or finalist (us): Didn’t have that on the bingo card, not gonna lie.

D.C. United’s Victor Palsson is a ‘very different person’ from his first MLS stint (WaPo): Nice profile, as Goff’s tend to be.

Former employees of Portland Timbers, Thorns allege ‘toxic’ work environment for women, working mothers (Oregon Live): The worst people, I swear.

Thomas Tuchel apoplectic after refereeing errors deny Chelsea the win over Spurs (WAGNH): This made the Sunday soccer entertaining at least! CFC with more.

14 injured after car crashes into home of Arlington Spurs (CFC): Four Courts was the center of this tragedy and a GoFundMe is getting set, so help them out if you’re compelled.

Anyway, that’s all I have, the weather should be cooler so try to enjoy it somehow.