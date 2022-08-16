LAFC vs. D.C. United: Preview, time, and how to watch

D.C. United sets out to take all three points against LAFC tonight, but to do it, they’ll have to break the Black-and-Gold’s six-game winning streak - at the Banc of California Stadium, a veritable fortress.

Sitting on top of the Western Conference with 54 big points, LAFC just bagged a 5-0 win over Charlotte FC. The Black-and-Gold boasts a roster that includes Carlos Vela, Gareth Bale, and Giorgio Chiellini (to name a few stars), all of whom should be available for tonight’s match.

D.C. United will need to pull out all the defensive stops and get aggressive on the attack if they hope to take points tonight. Head coach Wayne Rooney has emphasized that he wants to see players creating - and taking- more chances in the final third.

After Saturday’s loss to New England, he said, “We need to improve, need to improve quick. We have a tough game coming up on Tuesday, which we will be ready and prepared for.”

Key Player: Taxi Fountas

We missed Taxi Fountas and his ability to slip in behind the opposing defense and create critical chances for the Black-and-Red. Of his late start on Saturday, Rooney said, “Normally, he’d play. We’ve prepared all week for this game, and obviously, he’s been away all week, and he didn’t join us again until Friday. So that was the reason, obviously, he was on the bench. In normal circumstances, he will start the game, and he’ll start on Tuesday.”

Watch Out For: Cristian Arango and Carlos Vela (and Gareth Bale, and Giorgio Chiellini)

LAFC top goal-scorers Arango and Vela will likely keep D.C. United on its toes tonight. The Black-and-Red will have to shore up its defenses if it hopes to take points away from LA. As for Bale and Chiellini? Well, enough said.

Challenges: The schedule for D.C. United has been absolutely brutal. Throw in Taxi Fountas’ stint at MLS All-Star and we can see the team has been going non-stop. A late-night match will be yet another test for the Black-and-Red.

Previously: LAFC and D.C. United haven’t met since 2019, but the Black-and-Gold came out on top, winning 4-0. In 2018, the clubs played to a 1-1 draw.

LAFC Availability:

Questionable: Julian Gaines (pelvis), Gareth Bale (load management), Giorgio Chiellini (load management)

D.C. United Availability:

Out: Adrien Perez (foot), Bill Hamid (hand), Brendan Hines-Ike (foot), Brad Smith (knee)

Location: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Kickoff time: 10:30 pm ET

Referee: Ramy Touchan

Available TV: NBC Sports Washington, TeleXitos

Available streaming: dcunited.com, ESPN+ (both subject to blackouts)

Feel free to check our DCU how-to-watch guide to figure out what your best option is.

For listings in other countries, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.