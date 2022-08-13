New England Revolution vs. D.C. United: Preview, time, and how to watch

Wayne Rooney’s men head north to Foxborough to square off against the New England Revolution this evening at 7:30 pm ET. New signings Victor Pálsson and David Ochoa are both expected to be available for selection, bolstering a Black-and-Red roster that has been thinned by injury.

D.C. United is coming off a scoreless draw at home against New York Red Bulls that put the Black-and-Red’s defenses to the test. While D.C. only took a point, the valuable confidence boost of keeping a clean sheet against a team known for scoring a bevy of goals in each match will serve them well going into tonight’s match - if they can add bite to the attack.

Manager Wayne Rooney said, “I think certainly from the last game, we have to be more aggressive in the final third. We have to create more chances.”

The Revs just drubbed Orlando City SC on the road, winning 3-0 and breaking a six-match winless streak. New England returns home to Gillette Stadium, where they have been unbeaten since April.

New England has also been unbeaten at home against D.C. United over 11 matches dating back to 2013, a thought that is sure to give the Black-and-Red pause heading into tonight’s game.

Hear what head coach Wayne Rooney had to say:

Key Player: Taxi Fountas

D.C. United’s MLS All-Star Taxi Fountas is the man to mark for New England tonight. Fountas has the uncanny ability to find space in even the most chaotic traffic to finish his chances and create a threat for the Black-and-Red’s opponents.

Watch Out For: Adam Buska and Carles Gil

While one of the Revs’ top goal scorers, Gustavo Bou, is likely out due to injury, Buska and Gil are just as dangerous on the attack. They’ll surely create trouble for D.C. United’s defense tonight.

Challenges: Facing off on turf will be a challenge for the Black-and-Red. Rooney said, “I remember playing on this field, and it’s not great. The turf is not great. So we need to make sure we’re ready for that; we rarely feel the turf. The warm-up is so important on Saturday to make sure we get used to the pitch.”

Previously: When they last met at Audi Field on April 23, D.C. United had the upper hand, beating New England 3-2.

New England Revolution Availability:

Out: Jacob Jackson (leg), Jon Bell (head)

Questionable: Dylan Borrero (leg), Gustavo Bou (leg), Maciel (leg)

D.C. United Availability:

Out: Adrien Perez (foot), Bill Hamid (hand), Brendan Hines-Ike (foot), Brad Smith (knee)

Questionable: Chris Odoi-Atsem (illness)

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Kickoff time: 7:30 pm ET

Referee: To be announced.

Available TV: NBC Sports Washington, TeleXitos

Available streaming: dcunited.com

Feel free to check our DCU how to watch guide to figure out what your best option is.

For listings in other countries, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.