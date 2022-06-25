D.C. United vs. Nashville SC: Preview, time, and how to watch

D.C. United returns home today to face Nashville SC at 5 PM ET. It’s been over a month since the Black-and-Red played a regular season match at Audi Field, and we are ready to get moving.

The Black-and-Red haven’t seen a regular season win since May 7th, when they defeated Houston Dynamo at home, 2-0. Supporters are hopeful that returning to Audi Field after the international break will stoke the winning fires, and we’ll see a 3 point celebration at Buzzard Point tonight.

Nashville is ranked 6th in the Western Conference with 23 points, sitting just behind LA Galaxy. The club just suffered a 2-1 defeat at home at the hands (or should we say feet) of Sporting KC. However, the last time Nashville hit the road (May 28), they won against the Colorado Rapids, trouncing them 3-1. Nashville has also found points in every match against an Eastern Conference team in the 2022 season.

Key Player: Taxi Fountas

Taxi Fountas is still our key D.C. United player. His ability to link up with any member of the team and make an impact on the field has been critical since he joined the Black-and-Red this season.

Watch Out For: Aké Loba

Aké Loba could slip in behind D.C. United’s backline and cause trouble. He’s able to find opportunities even in tough spots.

Challenges: D.C. United is still contending with injuries, making the roster a bit thin. There is better availability than D.C.’s last match, so we’re counting this as a minor challenge.

Previously: D.C. United has never defeated Nashville SC. In three meetings with the expansion side, the Black-and-Red are 0W-2L-1D.

D.C. United Availability:

Out: Adrien Perez (foot), Theodore Ku-Dipietro (thigh/illness)

Questionable: Bill Hamid (illness), Moses Nyeman (thigh), Chris Odoi-Atsem (ankle/quad)

Nashville Availability:

Out: Robert Castellanos (right ankle surgery), Handwalla Bwana (thigh)

Location: Audi Field, Washington, DC

Kickoff time: 5:00 pm ET

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

Available TV: ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Available streaming: ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes+ USA

Feel free to check our DCU how to watch guide to figure out what your best option is.

For listings in other countries, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.