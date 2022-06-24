 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Freedom Kicks: MLS All-Star Game, Martín Rodríguez transfer, Flores officially out, and more

D.C. United does everything in a single day

By SarahKallassy
MLS: Houston Dynamo FC at D.C. United Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday was all about D.C. United news. The Black-and-Red decided to go for broke and announce everything in one day, keeping us very busy on this site (and crashing this writer’s computer once).

MLS All-Star Game

MLS Commissioner Don Garber pulled up to Audi Field in style to announce the 2023 MLS All-Star Game. The match will be played on July 19, 2023, following a week of exciting events. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined Commissioner Garber, Danita Johnson (D.C. United President of Business Operations), broadcast legend Dave Johnson, and past players Jaime Moreno, Alecko Eskandarian, Ben Olsen, and Ryan Nelsen.

You can read more here.

Welcome to the Black-and-Red, Martín Rodríguez!

Because announcing the All-Star Game with the MLS Commissioner and Mayor isn’t enough, D.C. United also announced winger Martín Rodríguez had been signed to a permanent transfer from Turkish Super Lig club Altay SK.

Edison Flores officially out

D.C. United officially announced the departure of Edison Flores to Atlas as well today, Flores’ departure clears the DP spot filled by Rodríguez.

Next up

D.C. United face Nashville SC at Audi Field Saturday, June 25, at 5 PM ET. We are hoping some of the good vibes from yesterday stick around and result in the Black-and-Red taking all 3 points.

Happy Friday everyone, let’s take this to the comments!

