Friday Freedom Kicks: MLS All-Star Game, Martín Rodríguez transfer, Flores officially out, and more

Yesterday was all about D.C. United news. The Black-and-Red decided to go for broke and announce everything in one day, keeping us very busy on this site (and crashing this writer’s computer once).

MLS All-Star Game

What an honor for the club and the city ✨



We can't wait for #MLSAllStar2023 in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/mrcwyxyEBe — D.C. United (@dcunited) June 23, 2022

MLS Commissioner Don Garber pulled up to Audi Field in style to announce the 2023 MLS All-Star Game. The match will be played on July 19, 2023, following a week of exciting events. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined Commissioner Garber, Danita Johnson (D.C. United President of Business Operations), broadcast legend Dave Johnson, and past players Jaime Moreno, Alecko Eskandarian, Ben Olsen, and Ryan Nelsen.

You can read more here.

"There was very little question that we were going to bring an All-Star Game to @AudiField."



@thesoccerdon on #MLSAllStar2023 pic.twitter.com/ncSrO0X9IW — D.C. United (@dcunited) June 23, 2022

Welcome to the Black-and-Red, Martín Rodríguez!

Because announcing the All-Star Game with the MLS Commissioner and Mayor isn’t enough, D.C. United also announced winger Martín Rodríguez had been signed to a permanent transfer from Turkish Super Lig club Altay SK.

| D.C. United sign Chilean attacker Martín Rodríguez ⚫️



ES » https://t.co/wQTA9d9CMM — D.C. United (@dcunited) June 23, 2022

Edison Flores officially out

D.C. United officially announced the departure of Edison Flores to Atlas as well today, Flores’ departure clears the DP spot filled by Rodríguez.

| D.C. United Agree Terms with Atlas FC for the Permanent Transfer of Edison Flores.https://t.co/5wN4SWjx6F — D.C. United (@dcunited) June 23, 2022

Next up

D.C. United face Nashville SC at Audi Field Saturday, June 25, at 5 PM ET. We are hoping some of the good vibes from yesterday stick around and result in the Black-and-Red taking all 3 points.

Happy Friday everyone, let’s take this to the comments!