Loudoun United’s search for a win returns back to Segra on Sunday where they’ve battled fairly well, but haven’t been around for that much. They’re fortunate to be playing eight of their next eleven in Leesburg, and a number of those games are against a couple of MLS 2 sides and a couple of other independent sides struggling to right their respective ships, but they have a challenging one on the other side of the field today, a team unbeaten in four away games in 2022 and winners of five of their last six, outscoring the opposition 15-5 in the process.

Key player concept: Tighten it up!

In talking with Ryan Martin late last week, the discussion on how to respond to quick adversity came up (he compared how the team fared against Detroit City to how Liverpool did against Southampton as an example), but I’d perhaps take it a step further and suggest that they need to be better at preventing that first crack. Last week’s loss was the fourth time in five games where the opposition’s actual goals scored versus their expected total was a half goal or higher (the Loudoun team has underperformed their goals by the same margin twice). They only just got Grant Lillard back from injury and are trying to be careful with him so he, Rio Hope-Gund, and Hayden Sargis can get some cohesion and get back to locking things down, and Memphis has outperformed their actual versus expected better than everyone in the USL (consider them the anti-Loudoun when it comes to luck), so here’s a chance to balance things out.

Location: Segra Field (Leesburg, VA)

Kickoff time: 4:00 pm Eastern

Projected Loudoun starting 11/who D.C. United is loaning: As of late Saturday, we were awaiting word on loan downs, though (along with Sargis, Jeremy Garay, and Jacob Greene), but I’d expect any or all of Jackson Hopkins, Ted Ku-DiPietro and/or Griffin Yow to be in play today. Lillard still isn’t fully healthy and may go an hour or so, and Luis Zamudio is questionable, thus opening the door for Joe Rice. The other parts of the lineup should remain the same.

Starters: Rice; Hope-Gund, Sargis, Lillard; Greene, Nicky Downs, Garay, Ku-DiPietro; Yow, Hopkins, Kimarni Smith

Bench: Saxon Wolcott, Carson Vom Steeg, Houssou Landry, Skage Simonsen, Azaad Liadi, Michael Gamble, Kristian Fletcher

Key Memphis player/former D.C. players: Laurent Kissiedou

Well Trey Muse, whom Loudoun signed in February and was subsequently loaned to Memphis has been neck and neck with Zamudio in terms of saves (both have 21), but Zamudio has 3 shutouts to Muse’s 2. The Memphis man to keep an eye on (assuming he plays, as the team went midweek and won 5-0 over LA Galaxy II) may be Kissiedou, who experienced a minor breakout last year with Atlanta United 2. As a right-sided midfielder, the 23-year-old is second on the team in goals (3) and assists (4) while leading in shots (19) and created chances (16). There is enough firepower here to keep an eye on, but he should be the one to watch.

Referee: Jeremy Scheer

