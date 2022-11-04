Support Dave Johnson and give MS the Boot on Saturday, November 12

District Sports, Federal Triangles SC, and members of the local soccer community have joined together to give MS the Boot on November 12 with a footgolf tournament hosted by local broadcast legend Dave Johnson at East Potomac Golf Links.

Check-in for the event will begin at 12:30 pm, followed by a shotgun start at 1 pm.

Up to 20 teams can register for the event and are asked to bring their own equipment (shoes, balls, water, and more). Please note that no cleats are allowed on the course. Teams will compete 4v4, and all players will receive a drink ticket.

For more information on registration and rules, please refer to the District Sports page. Registration is open through November 11, 2022.

Join the Black and Red United Community as a volunteer, or register to play with a team of your friends. Donations raised will go toward meeting Dave’s fundraising goal of $30,000 to help ensure that cutting-edge Multiple Sclerosis research continues and that those living with MS have access to critical resources.

We look forward to seeing you there!