NWSL Final recaps from Audi Field, DCU rumors & more: Halloween Freedom Kicks

Hi there, as a person with children I didn’t do weekend Halloween, so I’ll be doing it after school instead, where’s my flask?

Recaps of the Portland Thorns’ 2-0 win over the KC Current at Audi Field from Stumptown Footy, Blue Testament, PSW, USA Today and WaPo.

Report: Dynamo hiring Ben Olsen as new head coach (Dynamo Theory): Well then! Expect more on this soon.

DC United manager cuts his forehead on wild night out with wife and pals (Meaww): This relates to Wayne Rooney, and good to see preparation for 2023 has begun!

¿Regresa Martín Rodríguez? Gustavo Quinteros juega al misterio sobre si el delantero está en carpeta de refuerzos para Colo Colo en 2023 (Bolavip): Apparently this is a ways off from happening, but could? Also, Pete Shuttleworth was at Burnley midweek, supposedly checking out winger Manuel Benson.

Meanwhile, Bill Hamid’s farewell interview is well, it’s good. Go be a great Dad Bill:

Martin Scorsese’s Scariest Movies of All Time (Daily Beast): Look if the arguably greatest director of our time gives you a list of films to check out, you gotta, right?

Anyway, have fun doing whatever you do tonight.