Thursday Freedom Kicks: U.S. Soccer announce January Camps, Champions League knockout stage set, and more

Happy Thursday, y’all. There was some nice news from yesterday, so let’s get into it.

USMNT to Play Serbia, Colombia, in January - SSFC

The USMNT will head to LA for January Camp, playing Serbia on January 25th and Colombia on January 28th.

USWNT to kick-off 2023 in New Zealand - USSF

Meanwhile, the USWNT will travel to New Zealand to scout out their home for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. They will play 2 matches against the Ferns, on January 17th at 10:00pm ET in Wellington and January 20th in Auckland, also a 10:00pm ET kickoff.

Benfica hit six to pip PSG to top spot in group - BBC

Benfica’s 6 goals helped them get first place in Champions League Group H over Paris Saint-Germain. Both teams advance to the Round of 16. The Champions League knockout stage is now set with 16 teams: Napoli, Porto, Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea FC, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Benfica, Liverpool, Club Brugge, Inter Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt,AC Milan, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, and PSG.

We also got some D.C. United updates on roster moves:

Best I can tell, D.C. United has also prioritized signing two starting defenders and an attacking midfielder/playmaker to support Fountas and Benteke.



This MLS season, DCU conceded the most goals (71) and scored the fewest (36). — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) November 2, 2022

Ben Olsen 101: Who is the reported new Dynamo head coach? - Dynamo Theory

Our very own Ryan Keefer speaks to Dynamo Theory about the former DCU head coach and what style he will bring to the Houston Dynamo.

MLS Cup final in LA to have no parking for fans due to USC game - ESPNFC

When LAFC and the Philadelphia Union gather at Banc of California Stadium for MLS Cup, people better utilize public transit. Due to the USC Trojans game, soccer fans will be shut out of parking on Saturday.

Tottenham, South Korea star Son Heung-Min to have facial surgery, putting World Cup in doubt - ESPNFC

The worst of times for South Korea, as Son could miss the World Cup due to surgery to repair a fractured orbital bone.

2022 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire - MLS

Your MLS Best XI: Andre Blake, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner, Walker Zimmerman, Luciano Acosta, Sebastian Driussi, Daniel Gazdag, Hany Mukhtar (MVP), Jesus Ferreira, Brandon Vasquez, and Carlos Vela.

That’s it for today. Enjoy, y’all!