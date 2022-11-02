Wednesday Freedom Kicks: Taxi investigation closes, D.C. United fined for coach hiring process, and more

I think we all know what’s going to be in this Freedom Kicks, so let’s just hop right into it, shall we?

MLS calls allegation of Taxi Fountas racist comments ‘credible’, no discipline due to lack of evidence (ESPN): Well that’s one way to close this investigation without pleasing anyone. Time will tell if this is the end of it. Taxi appears confident he’ll continue to play for the Black and Red.

MLS fines D.C. United $25,000 after failure to comply with Diversity Hiring Policy (The Athletic): Lumped into the very same release is the fine D.C. United received for fumbling through the Diversity Hiring Policy.

The team tweeted a pair of statements regarding both stories.

Official Club Statements in response to the findings released today by Major League Soccer. — D.C. United (@dcunited) October 31, 2022

Washington Spirit Names Dawn Scott Senior Director of Performance, Medical and Innovation: If the Washington Spirit aim to be the #1 team in the world, I’m not going to stop them. Good hire.

Dawn Scott, who has worked with USWNT and England's Lionesses among others, leaves MLS's Inter Miami for NWSL's Washington Spirit to become the club's first director of performance, medical and innovation. — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) November 1, 2022

Those that expect a little motorsports news at the end of Wednesday’s Kicks probably know what’s coming. Ross Chastain managed to get NASCAR a #1 spot on Sportscenter’s Top 10 for the first time... ever? Let me set this up.

Going into the last turn on the last lap, Ross Chastain needed to gain two positions in order to qualify for the Championship Four in next week’s season finale. Simple. Two spots and his playoff hopes lead him to the finals. Only thing is... in no way is he going to pass two cars from his position. So he does the only thing he can think of: he puts it into 5th gear and floors it, letting the wall turn him. And... well... he passed more than two cars. The following is not sped up:

Ross Chastain hit the NOS button to make it to the championship over Denny @rubbinisracing pic.twitter.com/XyDBXyj5wD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 30, 2022

And a view from his car:

THE MOVE THAT SENDS ROSS CHASTAIN TO THE #CHAMPIONSHIP4! pic.twitter.com/67Ku712XZf — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 30, 2022

Ross Chastain will be racing for the championship next week with a move he himself admits was a video game move. I have never seen anything like it succeed in the sport. It’s motorsports’ top play of the year for sure. It could be NASCAR’s craziest move in history. It had to be shared with you all today.

With that, I wish you all a happy Wednesday!