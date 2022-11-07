MLS Cup winner, Spirit hire, Dave Johnson & more: Freedom Kicks for 11/7/22

Hi there, so the offseason starts now I guess, with the trade window opening today.

Recapping LAFC’s MLS Cup Final win over the Philadelphia Union with MLS, PSW, Angels on Parade and Brotherly Game. Sorry, 2004 Eastern Conference Final, it’s probably time you give up that “Best MLS Game Ever” throne.

Support Dave Johnson and give MS the Boot on Saturday, November 12 (us): Join, donate, or whatever you fancy.

Washington Spirit hire Dawn Scott as Senior Director of Performance, Medical and Innovation (us): The Spirit are building out their infrastructure and doing so with a big hire.

Events DC Announces Farewell RFK Stadium Campaign with Sale of Seats (Events DC): Putting aside that smarter folks who planned swiped theirs before the last game at RFK when CSC was ensuring NOBODY could take one, that Events DC decided to not mention D.C. United at all in this is kind of hilarious and symbolic.

HOW IT BEGAN: Early days of MLS TV certainly had its challenges (Front Row Soccer): Sounds like the recent ones will too!

Anyway, I have neither seen nor heard anything new which has me buzzing, so that’s the links I have.