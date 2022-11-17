Thursday Freedom Kicks: St. Louis City reveal new primary jersey, MLS Apple TV+ details revealed, and more

Welcome to Thursday, y’all. As I get ready to travel to the Middle East this evening, let’s catch up on yesterday’s news:

St. Louis CITY SC reveal inaugural “CITY Kit” primary jersey - MLS

St. Louis City unveiled its new primary jersey yesterday, and they’ll have a distinct shade of red. It’s unclear what the shorts will look like, but I think we all hope it’s not monochrome.

MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1, 2023 - MLS

We now have details of the costs of the MLS Season Pass. If you are already an Apple TV+ subscriber, it will be $12.99/month or $79/season. For people who don’t have Apple TV+, it’s $14.99/month or $99/season. D.C. United season ticket holders will get the season pass for free, but only 1 per ticket account.

2022 FIFA World Cup: Potential breakout stars to watch - SSFC

For those who plan to watch the World Cup, head over to Stars & Stripes FC for all the coverage. Included in that are some potential stars that could emerge on the world’s stage during the tournament.

NYCFC to build stadium in Queens - Hudson River Blue

In case you missed it, New York City FC is planning to build a Seven Hundred Eighty Million and 00/100 dollar stadium right next to the New York Mets’ Citi Field. That’s a hefty price tag for a stadium, and they’ll have to pay $4 million each year to lease the land from the city.

Mexico falls to Sweden in friendly ahead of World Cup - The Athletic

Mexico didn’t look great in a tune up friendly against Sweden, and with the World Cup beginning in 4 days, El Tri fans are starting to get nervous.

Ivan Toney: Brentford striker charged by FA with 232 breaches of betting rules - BBC

Ivan Toney has been charged with 232 counts of violating FA betting rules, including either betting on matches or giving privileged information to others for the purposes of betting.

That’s it for today. Enjoy!