D.C. interested in left back, Rooney/Ronaldo sniping & more: Freedom Kicks for 11/14/22

Hi there, so let me brag about a story surrounding a vice. I dabble in betting since Virginia is nice that way, and decided to parlay three games over the weekend. I had little skin in the game, was only a dollar, and I was surprised to see Borussia Mönchengladbach start and stay hot in beating Borussia Dortmund. Then it was Brentford which, well they were playing Manchester City on the road. And they started scoring. City leveled before halftime and I was noncommittal about things, though I kept refreshing to see what would happen. And my jaw hit the street (I was walking to pick up coffee and breakfast for the family) to see Ivan Toney score VERY late to get the points. So I then never rooted so hard for Nottingham Forest (hosting Crystal Palace) to do anything so much in my life. Palace drew a first half PK, and my attempts to frantically cash the bet out for $50ish failed. Wilfried Zaha hooked it wide, and I was still alive, later to see Forest score, but not, but then yesss, thank you VAR! They held on for the win, my $1 became $218, and I informed my wife and children to not call 9-1-1 despite the obvious fact that I was on fire. Plus I hit on bets with Aston Villa, Newcastle and Kentucky Football. Eddie Felson was right, money won is twice as sweet as money earned.

Report: D.C. United acquiring Mohanad Jeahze from Hammarby (us): OK, let’s see if this happens.

Wayne Rooney: As former Premier League star rolls sushi in Dubai, his thoughts turn to Alex Ferguson (CNN): It’s really OK if he doesn’t talk to anyone with a camera or microphone for a bit, I hope. And following criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo’s response:

Cristiano Ronaldo on Wayne Rooney pic.twitter.com/RgdzM3yAUw — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) November 13, 2022

Manchester United fans and Ravel Morrison slam Ryanair for mocking Jadon Sancho (Manchester Evening News): Ravel doesn’t tweet that much but is online apparently.

Finally (and I mean finally!), the trailer for The Whale is out. It doesn’t give much out but man, may as well put the Oscar nomination in for Brendan Fraser: