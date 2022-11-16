 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Freedom Kicks: D.C. United and Washington Spirit roster decisions, A preseason tournament, and more

Plus, a look at who’s available across MLS this offseason

By KerryHess14
/ new
Houston Dynamo FC v DC United Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Happy Wednesday! These kicks are coming later than I’d like, so let’s dive right in!

What D.C. United’s roster decisions may mean for 2023 (B&RU): Ryan and Marc evaluate D.C. United’s roster as it currently stands, with a lot of offseason still to go. A reminder of who is a free agent this offseason:

D.C. United Among 12 Major League Soccer Clubs Scheduled to Participate in Coachella Valley Invitational at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California (DCU): That aforementioned offseason just got a little more interesting. I’m going to be honest here, I’m just happy to think of players in the Black and Red kicking a ball again.

Kelley O’Hara, 7 other players, leave Washington Spirit, signaling an overhaul for the 2023 season (B&RU): Sure, this was always going to be a rebuilding offseason after winning only 3 games in 2022. I still hate seeing such talent leave. I’m going to miss Kelley O’Hara, and wish her all the best, but why’d it have to be to a NY team....

MLS Announces Eligible Player Lists for Offseason Roster Mechanisms, including Free Agency, End-of-Year Waivers, and Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Process (MLS): A list of players D.C. United can target, particularly with that powerful wooden spoon moving them up the allocation order. Who do you want from this list?

D.C. United Re-Establish the D.C. United Foundation (DCU): Soccer and charity. A neat combo. The D.C. United Foundation has two guiding principles:

  • Pursuit of Equality: The D.C. United Foundation aspires for more equitable social and economic outcomes for members of the DMV community by working to ensure equal opportunity can become a reality for all on and off the pitch.
  • Economic and Social Impact: The D.C. United Foundation will use its influence to seek and achieve a better path forward for youth and communities in the DMV area by educating, advocating, and increasing access to resources, information, and opportunities for under-resourced groups.

That’s all for today. You know what to do (Hint: comment below)!

