Tuesday Freedom Kicks: D.C. United announces roster decisions, giving MS the boot, WTOP contract buyouts, and more

Good morning Black and Red United family. We hope you had a chance to enjoy the gorgeous weekend weather before we plunged into this chilly week.

Speaking of the weekend, it was a pleasure to see so many of you at East Potomac Golf Links on Saturday for Dave Johnson’s foot golf tournament to Give MS the Boot. Dave is very close to hitting his $30,000 fundraising goal, so please chip in if you are able to!

Inspirational words from @davejsports:”I do believe that we’re getting close & that this is the final chapter for multiple sclerosis.” Thanks to all who supported #GiveMStheBoot at the foot golf tournament. @mssociety @AnnapolisBlues @ScreamingEagles @DCSCORES @SarahKallassy pic.twitter.com/RQqgKDrzq4 — Loretta F. Goodwin (@LearningZest) November 13, 2022

Dave is also one of eight WTOP staffers to take contract buyouts. Also departing are Bruce Alan, Debra Feinstein, Sarah Jacobs, Joan Jones, Colleen Kelleher, Kristi King, and Rick Massimo.

D.C. United announced roster decisions late yesterday, and we are...surprised? Contract options were declined for Tony Alfaro, Sofiane Djeffal, Sami Guediri, Jonathan Kempin, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Adrien Perez, Brad Smith, Kimarni Smith, and Drew Skundrich. With Bill Hamid and David Ochoa out of contract as well, we have some questions.

The club stated that there are discussions with select players who are out of contract or who had their contract options declined; however, no names were shared.

Here is the roster as it stands:

Goalkeepers (2): Rafael Romo and Luis Zamudio

Defenders (9): Matai Akinmboni, Steven Birnbaum, Jacob Greene, Brendan Hines-Ike, Andy Najar, Donovan Pines, Gaoussou Samaké, Hayden Sargis, Derrick Williams

Midfielders (8): Russell Canouse, Chris Durkin, Jeremy Garay, Jackson Hopkins, Ted Ku-DiPietro, Ravel Morrison, Victor Pálsson, Martín Rodríguez

Forwards (5): Christian Benteke, Miguel Berry, Kristian Fletcher, Taxiarchis Fountas, Nigel Robertha

Ryan and Marc will break down what the Black-and-Red’s roster decisions might mean for 2023 for us soon.

Mohamed Diop has re-signed with D.C. United and will represent the club on the FIFA 23 circuit. Earlier in the month, Diop and other high profile FIFA 23 players were the targets of a hack to their PlayStation accounts.

The World Cup is about to kick off, so let’s brush up on the USMNT’s roster and take a look back at qualifying: