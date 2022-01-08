D.C. United announced today that forward Erik Sorga is heading to IFK Göteborg in Sweden’s Allsvenskan on a permanent transfer. The move came following the end of Sorga’s loan to Netherlands second division side VVV Venlo, where Sorga scored three goals in 11 games. While playing in the Netherlands, Sorga also scored three times in appearances with Estonia’s national team in World Cup Qualifying games against Belgium (twice) and Belarus. Neither team announced terms of the deal

The 22-year-old striker came to the D.C. organization originally as a Loudoun United signing (for a reported fee of $500,000) in January 2020, with a quick promotion to the first side which coincided with the resolution of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between MLS and its Players Association. Sorga scored once over 17 games in 2020 (six starts), a stoppage-time winner eight minutes into stoppage time against the New York Red Bulls.

He started United’s first three games in 2021 before injury, and was loaned to Loudoun at one point in part due to a surplus of international players compared to positions. He finished 2021 with four appearances with D.C., and one appearance with Loudoun, playing the second half of a July loss to the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

For D.C., this leaves the club with two international roster spots to work with. United has 22 players currently under contract, though that number is expected to climb due to the rumored addition of Ted Ku-DiPietro on a homegrown deal and the potential return of Junior Moreno, Felipe Martins, and Jon Kempin.