With MLS clubs getting their preseason preparations underway, D.C. United has announced a total of four matches between now and their February 26 regular season opener against Charlotte FC. United has added matches against the New York Red Bulls and LAFC to previously announced friendlies against the LA Galaxy and Inter Miami, with most of their games coming during a 12-day stint in California next month.

After a week of workouts at the team’s Performance Center in Leesburg, VA, United will head to Florida on January 24. They play their first match of 2022 in 11 days, as they face Miami at DRV PNK Stadium on January 29 at 5:00pm. That match will be open to the public in terms of in-person attendance, while the club says that details on video streams “will be made available at a later date.”

The Black-and-Red will spend just a week in Florida — generally the only place they go during preseason over the past decade or so — before returning to the DMV on February 1. After a couple of days off, they’ll train at the Performance Center before heading off to Palm Springs, CA on February 7. There, they’ll participate in the Coachella Invitational Tournament, a new event in the California desert. United will play two matches at Coachella’s Empire Polo Club, taking on the Red Bulls on February 10 and LAFC on February 15. Both games kick off at 7:00pm Eastern.

They’ll then make the short trip to Los Angeles, where they’ll play the Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 19 in a game set for 6:00pm Eastern. United flies back that night, and will train all week in Leesburg before kicking off the regular season at home against Charlotte.

The full schedule is as follows: