Rumors about a Paul Arriola transfer to Club América continue to swirl

There’s a lot of smoke around the D.C. United winger

By Ben Bromley
The smoke around D.C. United winger Paul Arriola continues to swirl. There have been rumors about the US international making a move to Mexico for days now, and Arriola himself has weighed in on them.

The rumors have included both Xolos, Arriola’s first professional club, and more recently Club America. Today, the rumors have continued to get more intense, with sources in Mexico starting to imply that a transfer is a done deal.

Arriola arrived from Xolos in August 2017, on a rumored $3M transfer. Since he has been here, he has been the key to D.C. United’s attack, providing an unstoppable engine. In his five seasons with the team, he has 20 goals and 16 assists, and has been a consistent member of the US men’s national team during that time.

Arriola turns 27 in less than three weeks, and a transfer soon is likely to be his biggest move. I can’t blame Arriola for wanting to go back to Liga MX, especially if one of the biggest teams on the continent is interested in him.

$5M-$6M isn’t the number being reported, but thrown out there; however, if Club America were willing to pay that much for Arriola, I would definitely take it. That would be a significant bump over what United paid to get Arriola, and this is probably the peak of his value.

If D.C. United sells Arriola, however, they will need to make a significant signing to replace him. The team already needs to make more signings to get ready for the 2022 season, but losing Arriola would make a much bigger whole that needs filling.

We will keep you updated as the rumors continue to swirl.

