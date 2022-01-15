Rumors about a Paul Arriola transfer to Club América continue to swirl

The smoke around D.C. United winger Paul Arriola continues to swirl. There have been rumors about the US international making a move to Mexico for days now, and Arriola himself has weighed in on them.

Paul Arriola tells me @TUDNUSA that @ClubAmerica interest is real and that he would welcome the opportunity to go back to Liga MX, but it’s not entirely up to him. Plus, focus is with the USMNT right now. [Video later] pic.twitter.com/9tXXhgHOHF — Michele Giannone (@MicheleG3) January 13, 2022

The rumors have included both Xolos, Arriola’s first professional club, and more recently Club America. Today, the rumors have continued to get more intense, with sources in Mexico starting to imply that a transfer is a done deal.

Cuatro refuerzos de golpe llegarían la próxima semana:



- Alejandro Zendejas

- Jorge Meré

- Paul Arriola

- Pablo Solari



Y las ya mencionadas bajas de los reporteros:



- Madrigal

- Chucho López — Brian Frias Espinosa (@BrianFriasEspi5) January 15, 2022

Pues todo parece indicar que Paul Arriola , Jorge Meré , Alejandro Zendejas y Pablo Solari llegan al @ClubAmerica.



— "El Jefe" Águila (@ElJefeAguila) January 15, 2022

Arriola arrived from Xolos in August 2017, on a rumored $3M transfer. Since he has been here, he has been the key to D.C. United’s attack, providing an unstoppable engine. In his five seasons with the team, he has 20 goals and 16 assists, and has been a consistent member of the US men’s national team during that time.

Arriola turns 27 in less than three weeks, and a transfer soon is likely to be his biggest move. I can’t blame Arriola for wanting to go back to Liga MX, especially if one of the biggest teams on the continent is interested in him.

Absolutamente, nadie hará ese cambio. Yo simplemente pagaría cash, $5-6 millones con los ojos cerrados por Arriola. Dentro de MLS son los propios MLSeros buenos que marcan la diferencia. — Michele Giannone (@MicheleG3) January 14, 2022

$5M-$6M isn’t the number being reported, but thrown out there; however, if Club America were willing to pay that much for Arriola, I would definitely take it. That would be a significant bump over what United paid to get Arriola, and this is probably the peak of his value.

If D.C. United sells Arriola, however, they will need to make a significant signing to replace him. The team already needs to make more signings to get ready for the 2022 season, but losing Arriola would make a much bigger whole that needs filling.

We will keep you updated as the rumors continue to swirl.