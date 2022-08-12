Friday Freedom Kicks: Black and Red United expanding Washington Spirit coverage, Michael Estrada to Cruz Azul, and more

Happy Friday, everyone! We’ve made it through another busy week. While the D.C. soccer scene has been bustling, at Black and Red United, we’ve been making serious moves of our own.

We aren’t confined by the MLS transfer windows, but finding top talent is no easy feat. Yesterday evening, Black and Red United signed two free agents to our team. Please give a warm welcome (and follow) to Jordan Dabney and Anne Elliott.

Jordan and Anne join Black and Red United to support our efforts in expanding our Washington Spirit coverage. We are thrilled to be able to bring comprehensive coverage of D.C. United, Washington Spirit, and Loudoun United to our community.

Speaking of D.C. United - it looks like there is another move brewing for the Black-and-Red. Reports continue to circulate that Michael Estrada will head to Cruz Azul in short order.

On Wednesday, D.C. United gained an international roster spot from Seattle Sounders FC in exchange for $50,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM). We’re looking forward to seeing what moves are on the horizon, especially under the watchful eye of Wayne Rooney.

Christian Benteke was at the United Performance Center yesterday, where he met with Wayne Rooney. Benteke likely won’t play until at least August 20 against Philadelphia Union.

Washington Spirit was awarded the Spirit of Service Award on August 6 by Mayor Muriel Bowser and Serve DC. Captain Tori Huster accepted the award on behalf of the Spirit at Mayor Bowser’s Community Celebration Day.

Supporter favorite Tegan McGrady received her Championship ring this Wednesday after the Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns Match at Segra Field. What we wouldn’t give to have her back in the District...

D.C. United travels to Foxborough to face New England Revolution tomorrow, August 13, at 7:30 pm ET.

