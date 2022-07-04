D.C.-Orlando tonight, Loudoun/Spirit recaps & more: Freedom Kicks for 7/4/22

Hi there, so I’ve been sick, my older child is dodging Covid at his school and D.C. United plays tonight. Good times!

Let’s start with this:

The boys in Black-and-Red have done it!



Your 2022 U16 #MLSNEXTCup Champions pic.twitter.com/G3aObIy0HB — D.C. United Academy (@DCUyouth) July 3, 2022

Good on the kids, and here is a yes/and tweet:

Going from memory (apologies), but four kids from this XI have appeared in or gotten minutes at Loudoun pic.twitter.com/WsYLBGTey4 — Ryan Keefer (@reefa_k) July 2, 2022

Now I don’t know how whatever D.C.’s plans in Baltimore have, if any, but using the organizational growth as a means of providing playing time at advanced levels, and having that cascade back down to the youth ranks, that’s a good thing.

Recaps of the Washington Spirit 2-1 loss to San Diego by us and WaPo.

DCU’s Najar speaks on his return from injury, Nashville loss (WTOP): PLEASE stay healthy Andy.

Jackson Hopkins, US Under-20s not feeling the pressure at CONCACAF U-20 Championship (PSW): Homegrowns are the thing in the links! And ALMOST AS ON CUE, nice pass by the kid:

¡Gooooooooool de Estados Unidos!



Wolff la manda a guardar y el Team USA ya lo gana al 18'.



1-0 #CONCACAF | #TeamUSA | #RepúblicaDominicana



EN VIVO

TUDN

https://t.co/pPUe4FZeiG pic.twitter.com/gigbtTVMNu — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) July 4, 2022

8 Days, 3 Trophies (Protagonist Soccer): Down the road about 10 minutes from Segra is this growing beast of the lower levels.

Recap: Loudoun allows another late goal in 2-2 draw (us): Loudoun’s last five games at Segra Field: three wins, sandwiched by draws with 95th minute (or later) goals scored.

Anyway, brace yourself for whatever it is we’ll see tonight.