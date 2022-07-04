 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

D.C.-Orlando tonight, Loudoun/Spirit recaps & more: Freedom Kicks for 7/4/22

Hey it’s the fireworks day

By Ryan Keefer
/ new
MLS: D.C. United at Orlando City SC Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Hi there, so I’ve been sick, my older child is dodging Covid at his school and D.C. United plays tonight. Good times!

Let’s start with this:

Good on the kids, and here is a yes/and tweet:

Now I don’t know how whatever D.C.’s plans in Baltimore have, if any, but using the organizational growth as a means of providing playing time at advanced levels, and having that cascade back down to the youth ranks, that’s a good thing.

Recaps of the Washington Spirit 2-1 loss to San Diego by us and WaPo.

DCU’s Najar speaks on his return from injury, Nashville loss (WTOP): PLEASE stay healthy Andy.

Jackson Hopkins, US Under-20s not feeling the pressure at CONCACAF U-20 Championship (PSW): Homegrowns are the thing in the links! And ALMOST AS ON CUE, nice pass by the kid:

8 Days, 3 Trophies (Protagonist Soccer): Down the road about 10 minutes from Segra is this growing beast of the lower levels.

Recap: Loudoun allows another late goal in 2-2 draw (us): Loudoun’s last five games at Segra Field: three wins, sandwiched by draws with 95th minute (or later) goals scored.

Anyway, brace yourself for whatever it is we’ll see tonight.

More From Black And Red United

Loading comments...