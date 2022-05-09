D.C. win, Spirit/Loudoun lose & more: Freedom Kicks for 5/9/22

Hi there, just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in. If by ‘out’ you mean healthy and by ‘they’ you mean family germs.

Recaps of D.C. United’s 2-0 win over the Houston Dynamo by WaPo and MLS (we’re still figuring all this out!). Dynamo Theory with the other end.

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s 2-1 loss to the North Carolina Courage by us and WaPo.

D.C. United considering addition of MLS Next Pro team in Baltimore area, sources confirm (Athletic, $): There are a few different possibilities here; former D.C. player Santino Quaranta is Technical Director of Pipeline Soccer which has an impressive footprint in the surrounding Baltimore area, this could also help stop poaching of players by the Union. We’ll see!

Loudoun drop sixth straight in 1-0 loss (us): The slide continues!

The new rumored U.S. jerseys have fans wanting more (SSFC): Donald examines the latest leaked fabric.

Anyway, I’m crawling back into bed.