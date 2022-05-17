Fantasy Focus: San Sebastian

It’s your boy Soul2서울 (that says Soul 2 Seoul) leading the league this round with a total of 96 points.

At the top of the table, BL4CKnRED’s overall lead is now up to 92 points.

Positional Leaders

Goalkeepers

A trio of players, each with a clean sheet, shared the positional lead with 8 points — Sean Johnson (NY, $8.7), William Yarbrough (COL, $9.5), and Sebastian Breza (MTL, $5.5). For DCU, Bill Hamid ($6.6) scored 2 points.

Defenders

Montreal’s Alistair Johnston ($6.9) scored a goal and kept a clean sheet on the way to 15 points, leading the defenders. Behind him were Alexander Callens (NY, $10.0), whose clean sheet helped him to 10 points, and Andrew Brody (RSL, $7.8), who scored a goal and 10 points. The United defense featured Donovan Pines ($5.9) with 4 points, and the trio of Brad Smith ($7.4), Brendan Hines-Ike ($6.6), and Steven Birnbaum ($6.1) with 2 points each.

Midfielders

Sebastian Blanco (POR, $6.0) doubled up with two assists and two goals, leading the midfielders and all players with 20 points, and nearly doubling his point total for the season (now 41) in the process. Trailing him were Cristian Roldan (SEA, $8.6), with a goal, an assist, and 14 points, and Thiago Almada (ATL, $8.9), who did the same for 13 points. D.C.’s midfield was led by Russell Canouse ($6.1) with 6 points, followed by Sofiane Djeffal ($5.7) with 3, Edison Flores ($6.0) with 2, the pair of Drew Skundrich ($4.2) and Jackson Hopkins ($4.8) with 1 each, and Chris Durkin ($5.5) suffering the ignominy of scoring -2 points.

Forwards

New England’s Adam Buksa ($10.2) scored two goals and led the position with 13 points, just ahead of Jeremy Ebobisse (SJ, $8.5), whose two goals helped him to 12 points. Two players tied for third on 11 points, with Lucas Cavallini (VAN, $6.6) and United’s own Taxi Fountas ($10.4) both pairing a goal and an assist. The other D.C. scorers were Ola Kamara ($7.7) and Michael Estrada ($7.2) with 6 points each.

Looking Ahead

Double game weeks are back with a vengeance, and it’s easier to name the eight teams who aren’t playing twice than the twenty who are. Those teams are Columbus, Toronto, Salt Lake, Charlotte, Atlanta, Orlando, Cincinnati, and New England. You can feel pretty good about loading up on two-gamers this round, and I’m sticking with Sean Johnson in goal @DCU and @CHI. In defense, Kai Wagner (PHI, $10.2) is looking good again vs. Miami and @Portland, and in the midfield don’t sleep on Cristian Espinoza (SJ, $9.8) vs. Portland and vs. Kansas City. Jesus Ferreira (DAL, $9.7) looks good at forward @Vancouver and vs. Minnesota.